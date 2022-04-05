Rain and thunder today, severe storms possible Wednesday night
4 days ago
GREENSBORO, N.C. — A cluster of rain extending across the south is headed to the Centra Piedmont for late Tuesday. The storms may be very loud as they cross the region as there is a quite bit of lightning with these storms. The wide group of showers will lead to a...
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – You couldn’t script a better start to the weekend as we’ve had sunshine and highs in the 70s today, with more warm and sunny weather expected Sunday. Monday will bring a big change as severe weather and the several inches of rain will arrive early in the week.
Bryan Hughes has your morning forecast update. Severe storms leave residents to clean up the aftermath. Man’s Blevins and Harless make All-State rosters. Severe storms wind down and temperatures drop for …. What else did the state provide Guard members?. How many Guard members were affected?. TORNADO WATCH in...
GREENVILLE, S.C. — Our area has a chance of some isolated storms Wednesday, with some possibly severe. The heaviest rain will be in the morning and early afternoon with the chance for thunderstorms ramping up by mid-morning through 6 p.m. The rainfall does tamper down after 2 p.m., but...
GREENVILLE, S.C. — Our area has a chance of some isolated storms Wednesday, with some possibly severe. The heaviest rain will be in the morning and early afternoon with the chance for thunderstorms ramping up by mid-morning through 6 p.m. The rainfall does tamper down after 2 p.m., but...
Alabama had several possible tornadoes, damage and record rainfall during Tuesday’s round of storms. Most of the rain was moving out of east Alabama as of Wednesday morning. The southeast corner of the state could see a few more storms this morning, but no severe weather is expected in the rest of the state today.
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Scattered rain showers stick around this evening mixing with and eventually changing to some snow showers leaving a minor accumulation in the Laurels/Ridges and north of 422.
Aware: Scattered rain to snow showers overnight with a slight accumulation in the Laurels and Ridges and north of 422 and along the I-80 corridor.
Alert: None
These will end by daybreak Sunday with drier air and even some clearing and peeks of sunshine on the way by later Sunday afternoon.
Temperatures on Sunday will warm from the 30s in the morning up to the 50s by afternoon.
Warmer air arrives Monday with highs reaching the 60s and heading toward 70 by midweek.
These pleasant, seasonable temperatures will stick around through the Easter weekend.
Unfortunately, our April shower pattern will linger as well with a bit more dry time Sunday and Monday but shower chances about every other day this next week.
