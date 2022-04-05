ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

Former Pirates shortstop calling it a career

By Josh Frketic
WKBN
WKBN
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RzdBD_0f0Ntlsa00

PITTSBURGH, Pa. (WKBN) – Former Pittsburgh Pirates shortstop Jordy Mercer announced via social media that he is retiring from his playing career.

Mercer broke into the big leagues with the Pirates in 2012 and played seven seasons for Pittsburgh.

Report: Pirates to sign veteran catcher

In his time with the Pirates, Mercer hit .256 with 55 home runs and 277 RBIs.

In his 10-year career, he hit .256 with 66 career home runs and 308 RBIs.

Mercer has played for the Pirates, Tigers, Blue Jays, Yankees and Nationals

He helped lead the Pirates to the postseason three times from 2013-2015.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKBN.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WKBN

Pirates officially sign slugging first baseman

PITTSBURGH, Pennsylvania (WKBN) - The Pittsburgh Pirates have officially signed first-baseman/designated hitter Daniel Vogelbach and reliever Heath Hembree to one-year Major League contracts.
MLB
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jordy Mercer
NJ.com

Ex-Yankees star Alex Rodriguez reacts to low Hall of Fame vote total

Alex Rodriguez didn’t mince words: He wants to be in the Hall of Fame. “I would be terribly disappointed if I don’t get in,” the former Yankees slugger said Wednesday. Rodriguez was speaking reporters via Zoom as part of ESPN’s introduction of the new “KayRod Cast,” a Sunday Night Baseball alternate presentation with A-Rod and long-time Yankees play-by-player Michael Kay. “KayRod Cast” will debut Sunday night during Yankees-Red Sox at Yankee Stadium.
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Yankees#Blue Jays#Shortstop#Tigers
PennLive.com

Former Pittsburgh Steelers, Detroit Lions running back arrested following fatal stabbing: reports

Former Pittsburgh Steelers running back Eric Wilkerson has been arrested in the stabbing death of Brian Weems III in Cleveland last month, according to multiple reports. Police say Wilkerson, 55, and Weems III, 46, got into an argument inside of an apartment, and that when Weems III went into a bathroom, Wilkerson followed and stabbed him multiple times before fleeing the scene.
PITTSBURGH, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Pittsburgh Pirates
MLB Teams
Toronto Blue Jays
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
New York Yankees
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
NJ.com

Ex-Mets reliever arrested, charged with DUI

Toronto Blue Jays pitching coach Pete Walker is in hot water after being arrested early Friday in Florida for driving under the influence. The Athletic reports Walker was booked at 2:02 a.m. ET and released on $500 bond. He returned to the Blue Jays for their spring training game Saturday...
MLB
The Spun

Former NFL Tight End Facing 2 Troubling Charges

Former Georgia Bulldogs tight end Arthur Lynch has been arrested and faces charges of two felony counts of sexual battery. The 31 year old was arrested last week for an incident that occurred back in April 2021 in Chattanooga, per reports from OnlineAthens.com. Lynch lives and works in Knoxville. He...
NFL
WKBN

WKBN

25K+
Followers
13K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

WKBN.com - Local news, weather and sports in Youngstown, Ohio.

 https://WKBN.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy