Former Pirates shortstop calling it a career

PITTSBURGH, Pa. (WKBN) – Former Pittsburgh Pirates shortstop Jordy Mercer announced via social media that he is retiring from his playing career.

Mercer broke into the big leagues with the Pirates in 2012 and played seven seasons for Pittsburgh.

In his time with the Pirates, Mercer hit .256 with 55 home runs and 277 RBIs.

In his 10-year career, he hit .256 with 66 career home runs and 308 RBIs.

Mercer has played for the Pirates, Tigers, Blue Jays, Yankees and Nationals

He helped lead the Pirates to the postseason three times from 2013-2015.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKBN.com.