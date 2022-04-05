ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gallery | CSRA Tornado & Storm Damage

By Ashlyn Williams, D.V. Wise, Karlton Clay
ALLENDALE, S.C. (WJBF) – Tornadoes have touched down in Allendale Tuesday evening leaving significant damage to the community.

As you can see, roofs are missing, power lines and trees are down. We have a crew in Allendale at this time.

    Jenkins Co. Solar Farm Damage
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YW4CY_0f0NtVhq00
    Jenkins Co. Solar Farm Damage
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1P2Xss_0f0NtVhq00
    Jenkins Co. Solar Farm Damage
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LBtC6_0f0NtVhq00
    Jenkins Co. Solar Farm Damage
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MuqkT_0f0NtVhq00
    North Augusta Greenway Bridge Damage

We’re also monitoring damage in Swainsboro.

A large number of Swainsboro residents are without power after severe storms passed through the area.

Georgia Power has reported more than 2,600 affected customers in Emanuel County, including the area around Emanuel Medical Center.

Allendale County EMA tells WJBF that, currently, they count three with minor, non-life threatening injuries, and no deaths.

The worst damage, at this time, appears to be contained within roughly a 10-mile area.

Crews are already beginning cleanup throughout the county.

According to Brandon LaVorgna, the Public Information Coordinator for the South Carolina Emergency Management Division, Allendale County has set up 2 donation phone numbers for those wishing to help Allendale County residents recover from the recent storms: 803-584-4556 or 706-360-0443.

Emmanuel County is not requesting any support from the Red Cross at this time as most of the damage was to non-residential structures.

According to South Carolina Emergency Management Division’s twitter, an Emergency Shelter has opened in Allendale at Allendale-Fairfax Elementary.

