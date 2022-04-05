ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ludlow, MA

Cause of house fire on Marion Circle in Ludlow released

By Aubree Carr
WWLP
WWLP
 3 days ago

LUDLOW, Mass. ( WWLP ) – The Ludlow Fire Department put out a fire caused by oily rags in a Marion Circle home at 11:16 a.m. Tuesday morning.

Teen killed in Agawam house fire

The resident called the fire department for help after being alerted by his smoke alarms.

Within four minutes crews arrived at the house with smoke escaping through the front door and finding the fire in the living room. Investigators found that the fire was caused by oil-based staining rags that had been left overnight in a plastic bucket.

The fire was contained quickly and put out before spreading damage to the rest of the house.

“Many people aren’t aware that the oils used in some paints and stains release heat as they dry,”
said, Chief Pease. “If these rags are left in a pile or a confined space like a bucket, the heat builds
up and they can ignite. Oil-soaked rags should always be left to dry individually in an outdoor
environment far away from any combustibles, on the ground or on a metal rack.”

“Fortunately, this home had working smoke alarms to alert the occupant and firefighters were
able to extinguish the fire before it spread to the rest of the home,” said State Fire Marshal
Ostroskey. “Without them, the fire could have spread undetected until it was too late. This is just
one example of why it’s so important to have working smoke alarms on every floor of every
home.”

A couple of weeks ago a teenager in Agawam died in a fire caused by oily rags.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38hVGG_0f0NtRAw00
(Massachusetts Department of Fire Services)

Residents are also urged to make sure that they have working smoke and carbon monoxide
alarms in their homes. If residents have any questions on the proper placement of smoke or carbon
monoxide alarms, please contact the Ludlow Fire Department at 413-583-8332.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WWLP.

