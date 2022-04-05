ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bay City, MI

Bay City Woman Charged After False Rape Report

By Ric Antonio
wsgw.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Woman from Bay City has received probation after lying to police and falsely accusing a man of rape. 24-year-old Emily Larner was originally charged with a False-report felony, which was reduced to 6...

www.wsgw.com

Comments / 6

Diana Stump
3d ago

6 mos. probation where's the balls in our judicial system should have gotten jail time so she could think about what she did.

Reply
3
Related
ABC 33/40 News

Man charged with attempting to rape woman during a job interview

TRUSSVILLE, Ala. (WBMA) — Police say a man tried to rape a woman Friday during a job interview at a tanning salon in Alabama. Officers with the Trussville Police Department were dispatched to Palm Beach Tan on Frank Street around noon. A 19-year-old woman told police she was interviewing 26-year-old Shameek Absalom Dunn for a job when she was attacked.
TRUSSVILLE, AL
BBC

Fareham rape: Footage released of man after woman attacked

Police investigating the rape of a 22-year-old woman have released footage of a man they want to trace. The woman was approached by a man she did not know in West Street, Fareham, Hampshire, between 01:30 and 02:45 GMT on Saturday. He then attacked her on a footbridge over Western...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Bay City, MI
Bay City, MI
Crime & Safety
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rape#911#Sti
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
The Independent

Family demand teens be tried as adults for dragging woman to death by her arm in carjacking

The family of a 73-year-old woman killed during a carjacking are demanding that the Louisiana teens accused of killing her are tried as adults. According to 4WWL, the four teens are facing juvenile murder charges, but the family members of Linda Frickey, who was killed in the carjacking, met with District Attorney Jason Williams to convince him to transfer the teens to state court where they could be tried as adults. “Personally, we want them all as adults. But we have to go through the justice system," Kathy Richard, Ms Frickey’s sister-in-law, told the broadcaster. “We were reassured that...
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS LA

3 decomposing bodies found at Irvine home believed to be possible murder-suicide

Three decomposing bodies have been discovered at an Irvine home in what police say is a possible murder-suicide.Officers performed a welfare check at 58 Riverboat Wednesday morning and discovered the severely composed bodies inside the home that appeared to be three adults, according to Irvine police. There were no signs of forced entry into the home.Police say extended family members of the residents had reported to Canadian authorities they had been able reach the family — a father, mother, and adult son — for over a year and were concerned. The welfare check was conducted at the request of Canadian authorities.There was "indications the deaths were a domestic incident that resulted in a murder-suicide," Irvine police said.Anyone with information about the case can contact Detective Gavin Hudson at (949) 724-7168 or via email at ghudson@cityofirvine.org.
IRVINE, CA
The Independent

Police rescue woman who dialed 999 and ‘asked for pizza’

Police have revealed how a quick-thinking emergency call handlerbassisted a woman who called 999 and “asked for a pizza” as a plea for help.On Tuesday evening, the woman - who has not been identified - felt worried for her safety while travelling alone on a bus. She called the force, who explained that “when [the call] was answered, the woman on the line said she would like to order a pizza.”Luckily, the operator realised that she was in danger. In a statement posted on Twitter, the force said: “The police call handler immediately asked the woman if she was in...
PUBLIC SAFETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy