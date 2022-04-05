ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Auburn, AL

UCF football coach Gus Malzahn involved in car accident, per report

By James Parks
College Football HQ
College Football HQ
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Y0rSE_0f0NsYSe00

View the original article to see embedded media.

UCF football coach Gus Malzahn was involved in a car accident on Monday night in Auburn, Alabama, according to a report from WFTV.

The network also reported that Malzahn is okay after the accident and that he called UCF athletic director Terry Mohajir to let him know what happened.

Malzahn was the driver of the car involved in the accident. Another man at the scene was taken away by helicopter.

UCF said that Malzahn was in Auburn to help his wife and her mother after the passing of his wife's father.

The accident isn't the first scare for Malzahn and his family this offseason. Malzahn announced in January that his wife was hospitalized with an infection. She was released in February after spending several weeks battling the ailment and given a clean bill of health.

Malzahn is preparing for his second season as head coach at UCF following an eight-year tenure at Auburn. UCF went 8-4 (6-3 AAC) last season and defeated Florida in the Gasparilla Bowl in December.

Malzahn was 68-35 over eight years at Auburn from 2013-20.

More from College Football HQ

Auburn football schedule for 2022 season

SEC football power rankings ahead of 2022 season

Bryan Harsin timeline at Auburn: How we got here

Ranking each SEC football schedule, easiest to hardest

Follow College Football HQ: Bookmark | Facebook | Twitter | Flipboard | Newsbreak

Comments / 0

Related
TMZ.com

14-Year-Old Who Died On Orlando Ride Had Promising Football Future

As if the death of Tyre Sampson, the 14-year-old who died on an Orlando amusement park ride, wasn't tragic enough ... we've learned the boy had a promising future ahead of him. Tyre was a gifted athlete with the potential to earn a scholarship to a Division 1 football program...
ORLANDO, FL
Popculture

Former Georgia Bulldogs Football Player Arrested in Connection to 2021 Murder Case

Akhil Crumpton, a former football player from the University of Georgia, was arrested Wednesday in connection to a 2021 murder. According to ESPN, a 23-year-old gas station clerk named Elijah Wood was shot and killed on March 19, 2021, by an armed assailant who was dressed in all black with most of his head concealed by sunglasses, a hood and a face mask. Wood's murder led to a $50,000 reward for information leading to an arrest.
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Auburn, AL
Auburn, AL
Football
Local
Alabama Sports
State
Alabama State
State
Florida State
Auburn, AL
Sports
Local
Alabama Football
The Spun

Former Auburn QB “Fighting For His Life” After Being Hospitalized

On Thursday afternoon, the football world learned that a former college football quarterback is “fighting for his life.”. According to a GoFundMe page, former Auburn quarterback Jeff Klein had severe back pain which led him to go to the hospital. Unfortunately, an MRI revealed “spots” on his lower back and his condition has worsened.
AUBURN, AL
actionnews5.com

Missing former Tigers football player found

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The former Memphis Tigers football player who was reported missing Tuesday was found in the hospital after a car crash in Georgia according to his family. Jeremy Boyland Jr.’s mother reported him missing to Memphis Police Tuesday morning. According to the police report, she last saw...
MEMPHIS, TN
The Spun

Breaking: Kentucky Basketball Freshman Announces Transfer

Kentucky forward Bryce Hopkins has announced his decision to transfer after just one season in Lexington. The former four-star recruit took to Twitter to share his transfer portal decision on Thursday morning. “Lexington you will always have a special place in my heart,” he wrote. “This journey has been...
LEXINGTON, KY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gus Malzahn
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Arkansas’ quarterback room shrinks with this player hitting the transfer portal

KJ Jefferson is the unquestioned starting quarterback for Arkansas heading into the 2022 season. The question this spring is who would be his primary No. 2. Three healthy players were fighting the the job, led by last year’s No. 2 Malik Hornsby, although Hornsby has spent a good chunk of spring practice getting reps at wide receiver, too, in order for Arkansas to use his speed and athleticism more often. Now the job is down to Hornsby and South Florida transfer Cade Fortin after sophomore Lucas Coley announced his entry into the transfer portal Wednesday. Fortin is a walk-on. “I would like to say thank you to the University of Arkansas,” Coley wrote in his announcement. “Thank you to the coaching, nutrition and academic staff, and especially the welcoming Razorback fan base.” Coley was a four-star recruit out of San Antonio two years ago. He picked Arkansas over Virginia Tech, Houston, Illinois and others. He did not play during his stay at Arkansas and will transfer will four years of eligibility left.
ARKANSAS STATE
The Spun

Nick Saban Announces Alabama Player Is Suspended

Sophomore wide receiver Agiye Hall was recently removed from the Alabama Crimson Tide football roster. Nick Saban was asked about Hall’s absence during a spring practice press conference on Wednesday. The head coach revealed that the young wideout has been suspended for violation of team rules. “He is suspended...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Auburn Football#Ucf#Sec Football#American Football#Wftv#Sec
Ft. Smith Southwest Times Record

Arkansas basketball center Connor Vanover enters NCAA transfer portal

FAYETTEVILLE — A third member of the Arkansas basketball team has entered the transfer portal. This time, it's 7-foot-3 forward Connor Vanover. In a statement posted on Instagram, Vanover announced his decision Wednesday to re-open his recruitment. The Little Rock native has been here before, transferring from Cal to Arkansas after his freshman season with the Bears.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
The Spun

Gonzaga Rumor Shot Down: College Basketball World Reacts

Amidst a wave of conference realignment around the NCAA, rumors regarding a possible Big East expansion have begun to swirl. The most intriguing name mentioned as a possible program to join the conference’s current 11-team field is the mid-major powerhouse Gonzaga Bulldogs. But on Wednesday, college basketball insider Jeff...
SPOKANE, WA
The Spun

Look: Ryan Day Has Message For Ohio State Fans

Ohio State football head coach Ryan Day is fired up for the annual Spring Game next weekend. Day posted a message on his personal Twitter account advocating for the fans to come out and watch the team play in that game. There’s going to be a pregame fan fest, former...
COLUMBUS, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Black Enterprise

Newly-Hired Head Volleyball Coach at Grambling State University Cuts Every Player From Team

In an unprecedented move, a college volleyball coach cut an entire team of players. According to KSLA, a newly hired head volleyball coach at Grambling State University made a roster change that caught everyone, especially the players, off-guard. After notifying the administration that she would make changes, she cut all 19 current players from the volleyball team.
GRAMBLING, LA
WESH

American journalist killed in Ukraine directed UCF football documentary for ESPN

An American documentary filmmaker and journalist has died in Ukraine. The New York Times, citing Ukrainian officials, says Russian forces killed Brent Renaud on the outskirts of Kyiv Sunday. Another journalist was wounded in the attack. Renaud has won a Peabody award and two Columbia Dupont awards. His works include...
FOOTBALL
CBS Sports

WATCH: Four-star safety Malik Hartford to make college commitment live on CBS Sports HQ

One of the top uncommitted defensive backs in the 2023 recruiting class will make his verbal pledge Wednesday live on CBS Sports HQ. Malik Hartford, a four-star safety out of Lakota West High School in West Chester, Ohio, will make his choice at 3:30 p.m. ET. You can watch the announcement live in the video at the top of this page, on the CBS Sports App or via your connected device (Rokeu, Amazon Fire, Apple TV).
WEST CHESTER TOWNSHIP, OH
College Football HQ

College Football HQ

New York, NY
1K+
Followers
135
Post
271K+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news from College Football

 https://www.si.com/fannation/college/cfb-hq/

Comments / 0

Community Policy