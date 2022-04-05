UCF football coach Gus Malzahn involved in car accident, per report

View the original article to see embedded media.

UCF football coach Gus Malzahn was involved in a car accident on Monday night in Auburn, Alabama, according to a report from WFTV.

The network also reported that Malzahn is okay after the accident and that he called UCF athletic director Terry Mohajir to let him know what happened.

Malzahn was the driver of the car involved in the accident. Another man at the scene was taken away by helicopter.

UCF said that Malzahn was in Auburn to help his wife and her mother after the passing of his wife's father.

The accident isn't the first scare for Malzahn and his family this offseason. Malzahn announced in January that his wife was hospitalized with an infection. She was released in February after spending several weeks battling the ailment and given a clean bill of health.

Malzahn is preparing for his second season as head coach at UCF following an eight-year tenure at Auburn. UCF went 8-4 (6-3 AAC) last season and defeated Florida in the Gasparilla Bowl in December.

Malzahn was 68-35 over eight years at Auburn from 2013-20.

More from College Football HQ

Auburn football schedule for 2022 season

SEC football power rankings ahead of 2022 season

Bryan Harsin timeline at Auburn: How we got here

Ranking each SEC football schedule, easiest to hardest

Follow College Football HQ: Bookmark | Facebook | Twitter | Flipboard | Newsbreak