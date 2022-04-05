ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Should Pennsylvania schools be allowed to limit student's snacks? One says yes.

By NCPA Staff
Should students have restrictions on their own personal snacks in school buildings? That is the question one Western Pennsylvania school is taking on this month.

According to multiple reports, Aliquippa Jr./Sr. High School began limiting the amount and size of its students' snacks this April.

These "snack rules," which were revealed on the school's Facebook page, include bags of chips no bigger than four ounces, drinks no larger than twenty ounces, and a limit of one closed drink per student.

These rules will not only pertain to snacks during the day, but will also be enforced in lunches; searches will be conducted.

Comments ranged from calling the policy "absurd" and, "Maybe if school lunches weren't so tiny and gross they wouldn't need to bring extra snacks" to supportive, with one poster suggesting, "People say they want better but fight corrective policies."

The school district replied, "Thank you all for your feedback. If you have children in the district please contact your building principal. If you are an internet heckler continue as you were."

What are your thoughts on snack policies?

