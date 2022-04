Click here to read the full article. Keiser Clark has launched an officially licensed capsule collection with the NBA called “Freshman Year,” highlighting a few of the league’s top franchises through full knit sets and sweatsuits. The Los Angeles-based brand produced vintage letterman-inspired knit sets and East Coast rugby-style sweatsuits bearing team logos and colors. The sets also feature chenille and embroidery patchwork referencing team mascots and cities, striped paneling and “KC” combined team logo patches on the back of sweatshirts.More from WWDStandout Fashion Moments from the 2021 NBA Draft: See the PhotosCelebrities at the 2021 NBA Finals: See the PhotosExclusive...

NBA ・ 25 MINUTES AGO