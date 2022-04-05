ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Long Road

Cover picture for the articleThey don't call the annual high-profile NCAA tournaments "March Madness" for nothing. As NCAA hockey and basketball teams fight to become champions on the national stage, a second kind of madness exists for NCAA free agents who display their talent on a sheet of ice. This exciting time of...

5 Questions: Get to know CBJ defenseman Andrew Peeke

Blue Jackets defenseman Andrew Peeke is a 24-year-old from Parkland, Fla., who has become one of the most dependable defensemen on the team. Drafted by the Jackets in 2016 as a second-round pick (34th overall), he spent three seasons at Notre Dame and was the team captain his final year before signing an entry-level contract with Columbus in April 2019. Prior to that, Peeke was named to the USHL All-Rookie team in 2016 and the Hockey East All-Rookie team in 2017.
COLUMBUS, OH
'PRETTY COOL TO THINK ABOUT'

ANAHEIM - It's a massive milestone for Trevor Lewis. Playing 800 regular-season NHL games is an impressive feat. But that said, the game itself is an important one to the Flames as they look to build another lengthy win streak in their quest to capture the Pacific Division. So, it...
Beecher Looking Forward to Frozen Four Appearance at TD Garden

BOSTON - Barely a day away from his first-ever NCAA Frozen Four appearance, Bruins prospect John Beecher finally got to see TD Garden for the first time on Tuesday - the same day as his 21st birthday. "This was actually my first time at the Garden, yesterday when we arrived,"...
Crosby out for Penguins against Rangers with illness

Forward leads team with 72 points; defenseman Marino also sidelined. Sidney Crosby is not playing for the Pittsburgh Penguins against the New York Rangers at Madison Square Garden in New York on Thursday because of a non-COVID illness. Crosby, who leads the Penguins with 72 points (26 goals, 46 assists)...
PITTSBURGH, PA
GAME DAY - 07.04.22

Burns: Three Things we learned from a blowout loss to the Leafs

The Tampa Bay Lightning figured they'd had broken out of their funk when they won four-straight games a week ago to end a three-game losing skid. "I thought we'd kind of turned a corner a bit," Lightning head coach Jon Cooper said. "Clearly, we haven't." The Lightning were left with...
TAMPA, FL
LA Kings vs. Edmonton Oilers: How to Watch

Separated by just one point in the standings, the Kings face off against the Oilers for the last time this regular season. What you need to know ahead of the game against the Edmonton Oilers:. When: Thursday, April 7 at 7:30 pm PT. Where: Crypto.com Arena (Los Angeles) Watch: Bally...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Fan Appreciation Week returns from April 23 to 29

The Canadiens are giving away over $150,000 worth of prizes to the NHL's best fans. The Canadiens are celebrating the best fans in the NHL for a full week this April, with over $150,000 in prizing being given away both in-arena and online courtesy of the team's partners. From April...
SAY WHAT: 'HIT IT AS HARD AS I CAN'

"That was nice. I had - I don't know how many chances to do it. I think I hit every defenceman on their team at least once, so it was nice to hit the net." "The first thing I always think is hit it as hard as I can. That's what I'm halfway decent at. I don't want to say close my eyes and shoot it, because I do try and find a lane, but that one, there wasn't many bodies in front, so I just hit it."
Burns: Three Things we learned from a third-straight defeat

The Tampa Bay Lightning want to round their game into playoff form with three weeks left in the regular season, but, right now, they just need a win. The Lightning lost for the third-consecutive game on Wednesday after dropping a 4-3 decision to the Washington Capitals at Capital One Arena. In the previous two Stanley Cup seasons, the Bolts were noted for their ability to keep one loss from turning into two and shutting down losing skids before they could happen.
TAMPA, FL
MTL@NJD: What you need to know

NEWARK - The Canadiens begin their final multi-game road trip of the season with a stop at Prudential Center to take on the New Jersey Devils on Thursday. The Habs left for the Garden State on Wednesday after losing to the Senators at the Bell Centre the night before. In that game, Brendan Gallagher marked his return from an eight-game absence by scoring just 2:31 after the opening puck drop, but Montreal would only hold the lead for a shade under 13 minutes in the game. Justin Barron and Cole Caufield each scored an equalizer in the second period in response to goals by Tim Stützle and Brady Tkachuk, respectively, but Ottawa scored three unanswered goals in the third period to take it by a 6-3 margin.
NHL announces North American partnership with FanDuel, BetMGM

As part of these expanded North American partnerships, FanDuel and BetMGM will have rights to use official NHL branding and category designations in a variety of ways to appeal to fans and sports betting customers in legal jurisdictions across Canada and the United States. Both brands will also continue to receive custom content across NHL-controlled media channels and will be integrated into the NHL's marquee events across North America, including camera-visible signage and on-site activation opportunities as well as premium hospitality solutions throughout the NHL season.
Mailbag: Kane, Toews future with Blackhawks, Sabres growth

Here is the April 6 edition of the mailbag, where we answer your questions asked on Twitter using #OvertheBoards. Tweet your questions to @drosennhl. Which of these guys will still be with their current teams when the puck drops next October: Patrick Kane, Jonathan Toews, Alex DeBrincat, J.T. Miller, Brock Boeser, Ryan Strome, Mackenzie Blackwood, Jakob Chychrun, John Klingberg, Vladimir Tarasenko and Filip Forsberg? -- @jreinitzesq.
BUFFALO, NY
SAY WHAT: 'HE'S PLAYING AT A VERY HIGH LEVEL'

What was talked about ahead of tonight's tilt with the Sharks. "The goals against before this road trip were too high. It's hard to win when you're letting in three or four every night. It's a tough league to score in and when you let in three or four a night, it's going to be tough to come back. Obviously, the goals against are better on this trip."
PROSPECTS: Samoskevich, Benning set to battle in NCAA's Frozen Four

Panthers prospects will go head-to-head for a chance to play for an NCAA championship when Michigan and Denver face off in the Frozen Four national semifinals at TD Garden in Boston on Thursday. In a battle of No. 1 seeds, defenseman Mike Benning, a fourth-round pick of the Panthers in...
DENVER, CO
Game Preview | 5 things to know ahead of Sabres vs. Hurricanes

Don Granato just about summed up Kyle Okposo the hockey player following the Sabres' loss to the Florida Panthers on Sunday. "You could bring your neighbor who doesn't know anything about hockey and he's going to see that compete and that work ethic out of Kyle," Granato said. "That's the drive. He's as passionate about the sport of hockey as he was when he was 17 years old, and that drive pushes him."
BUFFALO, NY
Redditors create Habs logo on r/place

MONTREAL - The Canadiens logo is no stranger to hockey history, and now the iconic emblem is part of Internet history too. The bleu-blanc-rouge crest could be found within the final state of r/place on Monday, just before the ephemeral online art installation went blank. Not familiar with r/place?. It...
Jets shift focus to home stand finale against Colorado

WINNIPEG - The disappointment from Wednesday's loss to the Detroit Red Wings still sits in the pit of the Winnipeg Jets' stomachs, but they know there is work to be done. Thursday's 35-minute practice at Canada Life Centre was about preparing for the Colorado Avalanche, the next opponent on Winnipeg's three-game home stand.
EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ
3 Takeaways: Islanders Late Push Falls Short vs Stars

Pageau and Nelson score for Islanders, who see four-game winning streak snapped in Dallas. The New York Islanders' four-game winning streak was snapped on Tuesday, as the Isles fell 3-2 to the Dallas Stars at American Airlines Center. JG Pageau and Brock Nelson scored on a night where offensive chances...
ELMONT, NY

