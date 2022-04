Israel Adesanya isn’t concerned with Khamzat Chimaev just yet, but that could change soon. This weekend, Chimaev will take on the toughest test of his career when he faces Gilbert Burns in a featured welterweight contest at UFC 273. A win could well punch Chimaev’s ticket to a title shot, but Chimaev has even loftier goals than winning the welterweight title. “Borz” has made it no secret that he plans on taking the middleweight title from “zero wrestling” Adesanya one day, too, but “The Last Stylebender” isn’t getting drawn into that conversation just yet.

UFC ・ 2 DAYS AGO