Mclean County, IL

Body cams approved for McLean County deputies

By Austin Schick, Mike Smith
Central Illinois Proud
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMCLEAN COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — The McLean County Board’s Justice Committee approved body cameras for the sheriff’s office. A $328,000 contract would allow the office to purchase 53 body cameras for its...

www.centralillinoisproud.com

WTHI

Illinois Police Department is permanently disbanded

WESTFIELD, Ill., (WTHI)- The Westfield Police Department is permanently disbanding. The announcement was made on the department's Facebook page. The post said the decision came from the village's board of trustees. The department said the numerous Illinois police reform bills added even more pressure to the already financially restrained department....
WESTFIELD, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Coroner identifies man killed in I-55 crash in McLean County

MCLEAN COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — The man who died in a two-vehicle crash on Interstate 55 Thursday has been identified. McLean County Coroner Dr. Kathy Yoder said 51-year-old Jeffrey P. Ray of Naperville died of head injuries after hitting the rear of a semi-truck trailer. His toxicology is pending.
MCLEAN COUNTY, IL
Central Illinois Proud

1 person dead after I-55 crash in McLean County

MCLEAN COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — One person is dead following a two-vehicle crash on Interstate 55 southbound near milepost 156 in McLean County Thursday. Illinois State Police (ISP) said the crash happened at approximately 8:55 a.m. as a truck-tractor semi-trailer combination slowed to a stop in traffic. A passenger vehicle failed to slow and hit the rear of the semi, leaving the driver with deadly injuries.
MCLEAN COUNTY, IL
The Telegraph

Six face meth felony charges

EDWARDSVILLE - A Cottage Hills woman was charged with a Class 2 felony related to methamphetamine. Martha A. Price, 46, of Cottage Hills, was charged with possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine. The case was presented by the Pontoon Beach Police Department. According to court documents, on April 20, Price possessed less than five grams of methamphetamine with the intent to deliver. Bail was set at $50,000.
MADISON COUNTY, IL
Lake and McHenry County Scanner

Family says grandfather, grandson were on ice fishing trip when both were found dead near Johnsburg

A grandfather and his grandson who went missing and were found dead in Pistakee Lake near Johnsburg earlier this month were on an ice fishing trip, their family said. McHenry Township Fire Protection District Battalion Chief Kevin Sears said the fire district received a call from the Will County Sheriff’s Office around 6 a.m. on March 6.
JOHNSBURG, IL
The Telegraph

Drug felonies charged against 4

EDWARDSVILLE - Two Michigan residents were charged Tuesday with methamphetamine trafficking. Adriann B. Pypkowski, 29, of Macomb, Michigan; and Charles D. Cowley, 28, of Detroit, were each charged March 15 with methamphetamine trafficking, an enhanced Class X felony; and unlawful possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver, both Class X felonies.
EDWARDSVILLE, IL
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
WCIA

Suspects in 2021 triple murder face felony charges

SANGAMON COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — A Grand Jury recently returned indictments in several cases filed by the Sangamon County State’s Attorney’s Office, including the cases of three suspects in a 2021 triple murder. Joseph Hemborough is facing charges of first-degree murder (9 counts), armed robbery, armed violence, unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon, […]
SANGAMON COUNTY, IL
CBS Chicago

Chicago police officer found dead from apparent suicide on Southwest Side

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A Chicago police officer was found dead from apparent suicide early Saturday morning at a home on the Southwest Side.Police Supt. David Brown said in a statement the officer was found dead in a home in the 22nd (Morgan Park) District.The cause of death is under investigation by the Cook County Medical Examiner's office, but Brown said the death appeared to have been the result of suicide."The loss of an officer is a stark reminder of the many sacrifices and demands members of law enforcement face each and every day. This tragic situation underscores the importance of...
CHICAGO, IL
WCIA

16-year-old arrested in murder investigation

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — A 16-year-old was recently arrested in connection to the death of a Lyft driver who was shot and killed in Urbana in January. Tyjohn G. Williams is the third suspect arrested. Champaign County State’s Attorney Julia Rietz said Williams is charged with first-degree murder (4 counts). On January 12, police were […]
URBANA, IL
Laclede Record

Local car dealer charged with fraud

A Lebanon car salesman has been charged with consumer fraud, according to Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt. Marcus James Hill of Lebanon, is accused of 13 violations of the Missouri Merchandising Practices Act relating to his two car dealerships, Variety Auto Sales and Hilltop Auto Sales. Charged in Laclede County, Hill faces 13 felony counts of deceptive business practices. The charges allege that Hill falsely promised consumers that they would receive proper title and warranties with their purchase of a used car, according to a press release from the Attorney General’s Office. Hill then failed to provide titles to the vehicles, honor promised warranties, and in at least one instance, failed to provide the vehicle entirely, the release said. For more on this story see Saturday's LCR.
LEBANON, MO
WAND TV

1 dead in Springfield shooting

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - A man was killed in a Monday shooting in Springfield, police said. Officers said they responded at about 1:10 p.m. to Roadrunner Court and Chickadee Court for a report of a shooting. A male victim was found with a gunshot wound to the upper body. He...
SPRINGFIELD, IL

