Bay County, FL

Middle-school chef’s dish added to BDS menu

By Thomas Shults
 3 days ago

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. ( WMBB ) — Bay District Schools introduced a new lunch dish, created by a Breakfast Point Academy middle-schooler.

Claudia Harris created a lemon parmesan pasta that won a Chartwell competition .

“I was on a Facetime call with my Nana and I was like, ‘I don’t know what to cook for dinner.’ And she was like, ‘well do you have some pasta?’ And I was like ‘yeah,’” Harris said.

She then submitted her dish to Chartwell. After winning, middle and high-schoolers across Bay District Schools had the opportunity to try Harris’ dish.

“If you’re asking students to eat your food you want them to enjoy it,” Chartwell Community Engagement Specialist Stepahine Werchan said. “And for them to get a voice and a say on what goes on the menu, I think is critical.”

Werchan said she hopes to expand the program into classrooms, to incentivize more students to cook.

“We’re wanting to roll out an in-class competition where it would be friendly,” Werchan said. “Two or three teams and they would cook against each other, and come up with new ideas in a mystery box.”

Harris’ dish was available for Tuesday only.

