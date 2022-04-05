ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Police: Man arrested after biting roommate, pulling hair during spat

By Amber Gaudet Staff Writer agaudet@dentonrc.com
Denton Record-Chronicle
Denton Record-Chronicle
 4 days ago
A man was arrested after biting his roommate on the wrist and pulling his hair during an argument Monday afternoon, according to a report from the Denton Police Department.

Officers were dispatched to the 1200 block of Peak Street around 3:50 p.m. in response to an assault call. The 42-year-old caller said he had gotten into an altercation with his 31-year-old roommate, who admitted to confronting him about money.

The man who admitted to initiating the confrontation said he went into his room and a third roommate, 30, began trying to talk to him through the door. The suspect said he opened his door and pulled his 30-year-old roommate’s hair, and the two men began to fight on the ground for several minutes.

The 30-year-old told police he placed the roommate who pulled his hair into a chokehold, and said he was bitten on the wrist and twisted his ankle during the altercation.

The 31-year-old suspect was placed under arrest and transported to the Denton City Jail without incident, according to the report.

Other reports

600 block of Boardwalk Lane — A man was arrested on an outstanding warrant after a weekend shooting in Denton.

A 40-year-old man told police he was shot at by his girlfriend Saturday afternoon at her apartment in the 800 block of IOOF Street. The victim said the suspect shot at him with a pistol and missed before leaving the property. He told police she wanted to press charges, and a warrant was issued.

Detectives identified the suspect in the 600 block of Boardwalk Lane late Monday morning and placed her under arrest.

3100 block of West University Drive — A caller reported a cow grazing outside of a fence Tuesday morning.

Denton Police Department dispatch received a call around 11:09 a.m. about the cow, which was spotted near the intersection of West University Drive and Interstate 35.

Animal Services was dispatched, and the owner got the cow back on his property, a police spokesperson said.

700 block of Londonderry Lane — A man said his vehicle was stolen while he was briefly inside an apartment Monday afternoon.

The 51-year-old man told police he had left his running vehicle while it was parked on the street in front of Park View Apartments around 1:15 p.m. He was away from the 1997 Nissan Pathfinder for two or three minutes and returned to find it had been taken, he said. He valued the vehicle at approximately $2,000-$3,000.

He also had miscellaneous items in the car, including a $200 phone and a bag of hand tools worth $1,200, he told police.

1800 block of South Loop 288 — A manager at DSW discovered Monday morning the store had been broken into overnight, according to a police report.

The assistant manager told police he discovered just after 8 a.m. that a front window had been shattered. When police arrived there was no one in the building, and the manager said he was not yet sure what had been taken. Surveillance footage showed an individual throwing a rock at the window and entering the store around 2:45 a.m., the report stated.

3800 block of Market Street — A man told police he discovered Monday morning that his tow truck had been stolen over the weekend.

He said he parked the 2011 Ford F-550 in a commercial gravel lot in the area Friday, and when he returned around 9 a.m. Monday it was no longer there. The caller valued the vehicle at between $25K-$30k, according to a police report.

The theft remains under investigation, the report stated.

Roundup

From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Monday, the Denton Police Department handled 375 service and officer-initiated calls and made 11 arrests.

Denton County Crime Stoppers will pay a reward of up to $1,000 for information leading to an arrest in these or other crimes. Callers will remain anonymous. Call 1-800-388-TIPS (8477). Reach the Denton police narcotics tip line at 940-565-5801.

