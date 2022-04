The Australian Grand Prix is almost here as Formula One returns this weekend following a thrilling start to the season, but Mercedes have been warned that their early struggles do not have a “quick fix” ahead of the third race of the campaign. Mercedes have suffered problems with the aerodynamics of their W13 car and it has left them trailing Ferrari and Red Bull, with Lewis Hamilton only finishing 10th at the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix. George Russell is confident that Mercedes can “overtake” Ferrari and Red Bull this season once the team have figured out their issues, but...

MOTORSPORTS ・ 1 DAY AGO