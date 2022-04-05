ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

Students and Staff COVID Testing

seattleschools.org
 3 days ago

At Home Testing: Seattle Public Schools is now accepting over the counter COVID-19 tests for students and staff. Families can order FREE at-home tests through the federal government and the State of Washington. iHealth Home Rapid Antigen Tests are also available at schools for home use. Schools may send these tests...

www.seattleschools.org

Comments / 0

Wicked Local

Town offers COVID testing

Arlington Health Department continues to offer free rapid antigen testing at the Arlington Community Center, 27 Maple St., first floor. Just walk in between the hours of 9:00 – 10:00 a.m. March 15-17. Rapid molecular tests are available by appointment only. Molecular tests fulfill travel, medical treatment requirements. Individuals...
ARLINGTON, MA
CBS Sacramento

California Sends 14.3 Million Covid-19 Tests To Schools As Students And Staff Return From Spring Break

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — The state has issued more than 14.3 million COVID-19 at-home examinations to schools for students and staff over the past month, with around 7.2 million students and employees returning from spring break. “California is focused on keeping schools open and students safe, and we’re not letting our guard down,” said Governor Newsom. “We know that COVID-19 is still present in our communities, but the SMARTER Plan is how we keep people safe and continue moving the state forward.” In addition to these tests, the state has made personal protective equipment (PPE) available to any school that requires it, with approximately 40.6 million KN95s, N95s, and surgical masks issued to schools since the start of the school year. “California has become a national leader in preventing school closures and keeping students in the classroom. As the New York Times highlighted in mid-October, California did “remarkably well limiting outbreaks,” accounting for 1% of the nation’s school closures despite educating 12% of the nation’s students. By the start of winter break, the state improved that rate to 0.3% of the nation’s school closures,” said the Governor’s Office.
CALIFORNIA STATE

