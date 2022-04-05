Mental Health Emergency Center’s Opening Delayed

Ever since the United States Postal Service (USPS) selected Oshkosh Defense to supply its next-generation mail carrier last year, that decision has been mired in controversy, mostly due to the fact that the Post Office’s new fleet will largely consist of ICE-powered vehicles, at least early on. The future mail carrier most recently came under fire from the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), which criticized that move’s potential impact on the environment, though USPS recently stated that it intends to move forward regardless. Last week, a group of politicians asked the Postal Service Office of Inspector General to review whether or not USPS complied with environmental regulations when making its decision, and now, another group of lawmakers is targeting Oshkosh, according to Reuters.

OSHKOSH, WI ・ 17 DAYS AGO