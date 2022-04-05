ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee County, WI

Mental Health Emergency Center’s Opening Delayed

By Matt Martinez, Milwaukee Neighborhood News Service
Urban Milwaukee
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe opening of Milwaukee County’s Mental Health Emergency Center, meant to serve people in crisis with an urgent need for treatment, has been pushed back to September in order to hire specialized staff. The emergency center, 1525 N. 12th St., will serve as a hub for the county’s...

urbanmilwaukee.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Health
State
Wisconsin State
Milwaukee County, WI
Government
Wauwatosa, WI
Health
County
Milwaukee County, WI
City
Wauwatosa, WI
Local
Wisconsin Government
Wauwatosa, WI
Government
City
Milwaukee, WI
beckershospitalreview.com

7 hospitals laying off workers

Several hospitals are trimming their workforces due to financial and operational challenges, and some are offering affected workers new positions. 1. Watsonville (Calif.) Community Hospital is preparing to lay off 658 workers, according to a notice filed with the state and shared with Becker's Hospital Review. The hospital, which filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in December, expects the layoffs to occur between May 16 and May 23.
HEALTH SERVICES
Washington Times

Health care workers cared for us, now it’s our turn

While the COVID-19 pandemic has been life-changing for so many, arguably the greatest toll has been on our health care workforce. It’s no secret that our nation’s doctors, nurses’ aides, and all hospital personnel have stepped up in heroic ways during the pandemic, treating and healing sick patients and preventing healthy ones from contracting the virus. But, even before the pandemic began, our health care heroes had been quietly dealing with the mental toll of saving lives, and often, facing the trauma of losing them.
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tammy Baldwin
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Michael Brevda: Pandemic staffing issues cause distress for nursing home residents

When pandemic lockdowns began in March 2020, many nursing homes suffered because of poor staffing. Sadly, both residents and staff were falling sick, some even dying, due to covid-19. Families, previously a source of informal care for residents, could not visit due to in-person restrictions at care facilities. New job applicants to work in skilled nursing facilities were at an all-time low because nursing home corporations offered sub-par salaries and insufficient PPE to combat covid.
PUBLIC HEALTH
fordauthority.com

U.S. Lawmakers Want Oshkosh To Disclose USPS Contract Info By April

Ever since the United States Postal Service (USPS) selected Oshkosh Defense to supply its next-generation mail carrier last year, that decision has been mired in controversy, mostly due to the fact that the Post Office’s new fleet will largely consist of ICE-powered vehicles, at least early on. The future mail carrier most recently came under fire from the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), which criticized that move’s potential impact on the environment, though USPS recently stated that it intends to move forward regardless. Last week, a group of politicians asked the Postal Service Office of Inspector General to review whether or not USPS complied with environmental regulations when making its decision, and now, another group of lawmakers is targeting Oshkosh, according to Reuters.
OSHKOSH, WI
Urban Milwaukee

DNR Adds New Property In Washington County

MADISON, Wis. – The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) today announced the department is resuming management of Lizard Mound County Park in Washington County. The property has been publicly managed for over 72 years, first by the DNR from 1950 to 1980, then Washington County from 1980 to 2021. The DNR accepted the return of the property from Washington County at their request in late 2021.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Health System#Mental Health Services#Froedtert Health#Children#Advocate Aurora Health
Urban Milwaukee

Highly Contagious Bird Flu Detected in County

A strain of the highly pathogenic bird flu found in March on a poultry farm in Jefferson County has now been detected in wild birds. The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources announced Thursday that the EA H5N1 bird flu strain was found in samples collected from wild birds in Dane, Columbia, Grant, Milwaukee and Polk counties. The strain has been detected across a variety of birds, including a Cooper’s hawk, bald eagle, lesser scaup, red-tailed hawk, Canada goose and a trumpeter swan.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, WI
beckershospitalreview.com

Why hospitals are likely to lean on travel nurses after pandemic threat ends

Hospitals' reliance on travel nurses to fill workforce gaps is certain to continue after the COVID-19 pandemic threat ends as organizations grapple with demand for care unrelated to the virus and the departure of nurses from full-time staff jobs, Bloomberg News reported March 15. The pandemic intensified hospitals' reliance on...
TRAVEL
Urban Milwaukee

County Sees Minor Uptick In New COVID-19 Cases

In general, COVID-19 remains at low levels in Milwaukee County, but during the past week there was a slight uptick in new cases. A weekly COVID-19 data report produced by epidemiologists and faculty from the Medical College of Wisconsin and UW-Milwaukee and public health officials covers the seven day period from March 23 to 29. It shows there were more new cases compared to the week prior.
MILWAUKEE COUNTY, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Health Services
NewsBreak
Mental Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Department of Health
WTOP

Addressing the pandemic’s mental health fallout

At home with her guinea pigs, Coco and Juliet, Natasha Beltran seems like a happy 12-year-old. But since 2020, she has been struggling with grief beyond her years. “I remember my dad as a very funny guy that has a lot of friends near his neighborhood,” she said. “And he likes to go to movie theaters, hiking.”
MENTAL HEALTH
Urban Milwaukee

Inside Milwaukee’s Biggest Construction Project

Construction work is progressing steadily on the $420 million expansion of the Wisconsin Center. Acting Mayor Cavalier Johnson was given an up-close look at the progress Friday afternoon as he toured the site with Wisconsin Center District CEO Marty Brooks and construction workers from general contractors CD Smith and Gilbane Building Co.
Urban Milwaukee

Bald Eagles Now Reside In Milwaukee

You could say it was her eagle eye, but it was more like her eagle brain. Beth Berger Martin, a volunteer with Madison Audubon’s Bald Eagle Nest Watch program, was trying to think like an eagle. The Geneva resident routinely monitors eagle nests throughout Walworth, Racine and Kenosha counties....
MILWAUKEE COUNTY, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy