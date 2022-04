BOSTON (CBS) – The people in an East Boston apartment used by flight attendants as a “crash pad” moved out on Thursday after the facility was deemed illegal by Boston’s Inspectional Services Department. Boston Police arrived Thursday to help three women remove bags and belongings from the building. They had no comment as they loaded up their vehicle. The city said the building was an old service garage. It was converted into a 4-bedroom apartment and used by as many as 19 flight attendants during layovers at Logan Airport. “It was a fire trap. We had to take action right away,” Flavio Daveiga...

BOSTON, MA ・ 24 MINUTES AGO