BOSTON (CBS) – Like just about everyone else these days, David Ellis has been anxiously watching the prices at the pump. “They’re through the roof,” he told WBZ-TV while filling his tank at station on Route 1 in Saugus. This time last year gas was about $2.79 a gallon. Now the average price of regular gas is about $4.29. “We have three cars that I fill up at least once a week on each one, so it adds up,” he said. David is now earning money for every gallon he buys at select gas stations with an app called Getupside. “It will show you nearby...

SAUGUS, MA ・ 20 DAYS AGO