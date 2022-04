Bigger storms south of the area today. High of 61 and low of 49 today. Just under 1″ of rain so far today. Terre Haute right now is cooler and a SE wind. Temps are cooler today. Water vapor satellite has deeper moisture south of here. Satellite has clouds in the area and radar has rain for us. Rain does not end till later this week. Rainfall could be heavy in places. Severe weather stays south tomorrow but a stronger storm is possible on Wednesday. Dry and cooler as we head for the end of the week. Temps stay cooler for a while. Tonight, rain and 53. Tomorrow, rain and 60. Dry and cooler for the weekend.

TERRE HAUTE, IN ・ 17 DAYS AGO