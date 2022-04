Soccer Mommy has announced her new album Sometimes, Forever with a music video for the new song “Shotgun.” The album was produced by Daniel Lopatin (aka Oneohtrix Point Never) and it’s due out June 24 via Loma Vista. Soccer Mommy has also added new dates to her upcoming tour. Check out the new dates and the Kevin Lombardo–directed video for “Shotgun” below.

ENTERTAINMENT ・ 17 DAYS AGO