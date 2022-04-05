Coming to The Woodlands' Market Street in 2022: Gucci, Nike, Breitling and Sixty Vines

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice. Nike reported its third quarter yesterday after the bell, beating estimates on the top and bottom line. The company saw revenue growth in every geographical area except in Greater China, which fell 5%. In bad news for Foot Locker and Dick’s Sporting Goods, Nike also continued to see growth in direct sales, which were up 15% to $4.6 billion, with digital sales up 19% overall and up 33% in North America. Nike’s CFO said, “Marketplace demand continues to significantly exceed available inventory supply.” However, inventories were up 15%, with Nike citing higher in-transit times due to supply chain disruptions.

ECONOMY ・ 16 DAYS AGO