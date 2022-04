SHELLEY — An eight-vehicle crash on a slush-covered Interstate 15 southwest of Shelley has partially blocked the freeway and backed up traffic. The wreck occurred around 6 p.m. Wednesday on Interstate 15 northbound during a fast-moving snowstorm that barreled through the area. State police said no one was injured in the chain-reaction crash but traffic is currently backed up for about three miles. The vehicles involved in the crash came to rest in the median and along the freeway's northbound lanes. Further details on the crash have not yet been released. State police troopers and Bingham County sheriff's deputies responded to the wreck, which remains under investigation.

SHELLEY, ID ・ 21 DAYS AGO