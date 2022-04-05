ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

Oregon romance novelist on trial for allegedly fatally shooting her husband

PORTLAND, Ore. (TCD) -- A romance novelist who wrote a blog post titled "How to Murder Your Husband" stands trial this week after allegedly shooting her husband in 2018.

According to a press release from the Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office, on June 2, 2018, officers from the Portland Police Bureau responded to a report of a shooting at the Oregon Culinary Institute on Southwest Jefferson Street. At the scene, lifesaving efforts were reportedly performed on the victim, 63-year-old Daniel Brophy, but they were unsuccessful. The District Attorney’s Office says the victim suffered a gunshot wound, and his death was ruled a homicide.

In September 2018, the District Attorney’s Office says the victim’s wife, Nancy Crampton Brophy, was indicted for the crime. The District Attorney’s Office alleges that Crampton Brophy used a 9 mm pistol to fatally shoot her husband. She was reportedly arrested and charged with one count of murder in connection to her husband’s death. The two had allegedly been married for 21 years.

According to KOIN-TV, Crampton Brophy’s first day of trial began Monday, April 4.

During the trial, evidence was reportedly presented claiming Crampton Brophy shot and killed her husband after following him to work. There were allegedly no security cameras on the property, and Brophy was the only person inside the culinary school at the time of his death.

According to the Oregonian, traffic cameras revealed Crampton Brophy’s minivan approaching and leaving city streets near the culinary school at the time of the crime.

Evidence also reportedly suggested the Brophys were facing financial difficulties before the fatal shooting. They were allegedly struggling to pay their mortgage, and they were paying into life insurance premiums.

KOIN reports Crampton Brophy was the beneficiary of $1.4 million life insurance policy in the case of her husband’s death. According to the Oregonian, Crampton Brophy would also collect the equity in their Beaverton home along with a workers’ compensation plan.

The Oregonian reports lead defense attorney Lisa Maxfield said Crampton Brophy did not benefit financially from her husband’s death. The defense also reportedly claims Crampton Brophy wasn’t listed on the deed to the home, and she did not return to her day job selling Medicare policies due to her grief.

The trial is reportedly expected to last seven weeks.

