Indiana State

Purdue University study surveys Indiana’s renewable energy ordinances

By Ben Thorp
wfyi.org
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRoughly two-thirds of Indiana’s counties have zoning regulations specific to wind and solar installations, according to a Purdue University study released Tuesday which surveyed county ordinances around renewable energy projects. State lawmakers have grappled with how best to incentivize local jurisdictions to adopt statewide standards for renewable energy...

www.wfyi.org

WLFI.com

Asian Needle Ant found in Indiana, identified at Purdue

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — The Asian Needle Ant was first found in Evansville by a professional pest manager who then gave it to the Purdue entomology department. "This ant is quite a bit different than what our, what you would say 'regular' ants are," Doctor Timothy Gibb, professor of entomology at Purdue University, told News 18.
INDIANA STATE
Reuters

Special Report: U.S. solar expansion stalled by rural land-use protests

April 7 (Reuters) - The Solar Star project in California is among the largest solar energy facilities in the world, boasting 1.7 million panels spread over 3,000 acres north of Los Angeles. Its gargantuan scale points to an uncomfortable fact for the industry: a natural gas power plant 100 miles south produces the same amount of energy on just 122 acres.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
LiveScience

How to store renewable energy

Renewable-energy storage is important to help humanity reduce its dependence on fossil fuels such as oil and coal, which produce carbon dioxide and other greenhouse gases that cause climate change. Harnessing the power of the sun with solar panels and utilizing wind power with wind turbines are two common ways...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
WEHT/WTVW

Study: Indiana’s unemployment rates bouncing back most

(WALLETHUB) – In a study released by WalletHub, Indiana ranked highly due to how much their unemployment rates dropped in February. According to WalletHub, the economy gained 678,000 nonfarm payroll jobs, compared to 481,000 in January. On the list provided by WalletHub, Indiana came in at number 1, Illinois at 28, and Kentucky at 33. The state […]
INDIANA STATE
UPI News

Biden administration announces $500M in grants for school energy efficiency

April 4 (UPI) -- The Biden administration on Monday announced a $500 million grant program aimed at improving energy efficiency in schools. Vice President Kamala Harris detailed the program, which makes funds from the bipartisan infrastructure law available to all public schools to improve their heating, ventilation and air conditioning, or HVAC systems, and other energy upgrades.
WASHINGTON, DC
The Sierra Nevada Ally

A “Land Rush” for Renewable Energy

A “land-rush” of applications for large-scale solar projects, covering roughly 60,000 acres of public lands, including land near and around Death Valley National Park, demonstrates the delicate balance of achieving ambitious green energy goals without compromising local ecosystems and economies. In response to several objections filed by organizations like Basin and Range Watch, the Bureau of Land Management (BLM) verbally announced recently that some solar project proposals near the national park will be designated a low-priority status.
NEVADA STATE
Grist

A new record for battery storage

It’s Tuesday, April 5, and the U.S. set a new record for energy storage. U.S. battery storage surged to a new record last year as power grids and property owners added more than 3,500 megawatts of capacity — enough to power roughly 1 million homes for a few hours at a time. That’s more than double the previous record set in 2020, according to a report released last week by the research firm Wood Mackenzie and the trade group American Clean Power Association, or ACP.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Nature.com

Curbing rooftop solar is a poor way to promote equity

Curbing subsidies to address inequalities only delays widespread and equitable adoption of rooftop solar, argues Eric O'Shaughnessy. The future of rooftop PV in the United States is currently being decided in electric utility regulatory proceedings. These proceedings concentrate on cost shifting: the idea that PV adopters reap exceptional savings at the expense of non-adopters. The question of cost shifting is still disputed, but for this commentary let us assume that rooftop PV deployment meaningfully increases electricity rates for non-adopters. These cost shifts are largely regressive, given that adopters tend to earn more than non-adopters. Under this premise, several states have proposed reforms to promote equity by preventing cost shifts, most recently California. In a proposed decision, the California utility regulator recommended reduced compensation for PV output exported to the grid and higher fixed charges for PV adopters. As the country's largest PV market, California's proposal could influence future reforms in other states.
CALIFORNIA STATE
WTHI

Indiana State University's Give to Blue Day

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)- March 16th is Indiana State's Give to Blue Day. Fans, students, and alumni are encouraged to donate to support ISU. You can do this by going to indstate.edu/blue. You can support an area of ISU you are passionate about and become a matching donor. Those donations will be matched dollar for dollar.
TERRE HAUTE, IN
Grist

Renewable energy can also boost the economy

Moving away from fossil fuels and increasing the use of renewable energy from wind and solar is essential to combat the climate crisis. But beyond the obvious environmental impacts, a clean energy transition can provide financial and health benefits too. In 2020, more energy came from renewable sources than coal...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
freightwaves.com

Coming soon to truckers: Peel-and-stick solar panels

Solar panels can be heavy, hard to install or fragile. Sunflare Solar’s panels have double-sided adhesive that allows customers to “peel and stick” solar panels in place, Philip Gao, CEO of Sunflare Solar, told FreightWaves. Sunflare’s panels have not been installed on any semi tractors or trailers,...
CALIFORNIA STATE

