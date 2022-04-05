Damage reported across North Texas after overnight hail, rain, tornadoes

A small tree limb lays in the middle of the road as a late night storm left its mark in Midlothian on Monday. Steve Hamm/For The Dallas Morning News

Communities across North Texas saw extensive damage late Monday night from rain, hail and at least two tornadoes as severe storms pummeled the region.

Roofs were sheared off homes, buildings were flattened and vehicles were flipped — but no deaths have been reported

The National Weather Service confirmed that an EF2 tornado with winds up to 112 mph hit Johnson County north of Egan. Jamie Moore, Johnson County’s emergency management coordinator, said about half a dozen homes were damaged.

A second tornado, an EF1, was confirmed in Collin County, where officials said one family in Blue Ridge lost their home to the twister. Several other structures were damaged and eight county roads were closed because of fallen trees.

Heavy storm damage also was observed in Collin County near Celina; Ellis County near Midlothian; Johnson County near Joshua; Kaufman County near Kemp; and southwest Van Zandt County.

Roofs ripped off

The roof of the Blue Ridge Fire Department, was ripped off about 10 p.m. Monday as the storm wrecked the Collin County community of less than 1,000 residents, Capt. Bonnie Bowers said. About half a dozen people were in the building when the storm hit, but no one was hurt, she said.

Crews jumped in a fire engine and began driving around to make sure roads were clear and to check on people who they knew were on oxygen or needed power.

Bower said some people had barns and roofs damaged, but many in the community were rallying to help.

“Everybody was good. Which was very unusual for [a storm] coming through,” she said.

Blue Ridge City Secretary Edie Sims said Tuesday was “chaos.”

She spent most her day trying to resolve problems caused by the tornado, with her first priority beiing to make sure everyone was safe.

“Praise God, we had no loss of life,” Sims said. “There was a lot of damage, but praise God, it could have been a lot worse.”

She said there is a great amount of fellowship in the community and that people from Fort Worth, Oklahoma and many other places have stepped up to help the area recover.

“When you think of a disaster, you think of the worst,” Sims said. “But it has actually brought out some of the best in our community.”

The Keel family, who live just a short walk from the Fire Department, lost part of their roof in the storm.

Joseph Keel, his wife and three children heard hail hitting the home, howling wind and buzzing alerts on their phones when the storm reached them.

“There was nothing you could do,” Keel said. “I was just trying to make sure everybody was all right, trying to make sure I got a tarp up on the roof.”

Joseph Keel’s uncle, Ronald, came over Monday night to help the family patch up the roof with a tarp. He has a construction business and is versed in chasing hailstorms and tornadoes, and said he’s also helping put the family up in a hotel.

“This is just a small little town,” Ronald Keel said. “They don’t have a lot of people here to really help them. So most of the volunteers are coming from other towns to help, plus everybody here knows everybody.”

Firefighters battle blaze, duck debris

About 10 p.m. Monday, a pallet yard caught fire in Alvarado, about 40 miles southwest of Dallas. The fire was believed to be caused by a lightning strike as severe thunderstorms rolled through Johnson County, according to a county spokesperson.

The fire burned through Monday night and into Tuesday morning. Patches of flames were still peeking through what was left of the pallets about 11:30 a.m., and the entire lot continued to smolder with thick, black smoke.

No injuries were reported, the spokesperson said.

Brittaney Deaton, 17, searches through her scattered belongings early Tuesday after a possible tornado flipped her recreational vehicle several times in Johnson County in Burleson. The storm trapped Deaton inside the RV, and as her father attempted to free her, the vehicle rolled over them, injuring her father. Elias Valverde II/The Dallas Morning News

Father rescues teen daughter

Brittaney Deaton, 17, was living in a recreational vehicle parked outside her parents’ home in Burleson, about 20 miles south of Forth Worth, when she said she felt the RV rocking.

She tried to flee the vehicle with the help of her father, Shawn Zeleny, but the high winds rolled the large RV over them.

“All I felt was something big roll on top on me,” Deaton said early Tuesday. “It felt kind of like if you were stuck between two walls.”

Zeleny, 43, who had several injuries, was taken to a hospital and is believed the be the only one injured.

Flood rescues

Photos and videos of the storm from across the region showed high water carrying debris and garbage cans down suburban streets.

In Dallas County, widespread rainfall totaled about an inch, according to the weather service; the highest amount, 3 inches, was reported along the border of Dallas and Collin counties.

Dallas Fire-Rescue responded to more than 20 high-water incidents and five water rescues between 10 p.m. Monday and Tuesday morning, spokesman Jason Evans said.

One boat rescue involved an empty car that was left in a parking lot at soccer fields on Scyene Road with water up to the door handles, Evans said. He said a boat was needed because the water was moving relatively fast around the vehicle.

Crews were also called to four reports of downed utility wires or transformers, Evans said.

Parts of northeast Dallas, near White Rock Creek and Greenville Avenue, were also under a flood warning part of the day Tuesday.

Flash floods in McKinney forced three water rescues Monday evening, the McKinney Fire Department said on Twitter. Four people were brought to safety after their cars were swept away, and all are in good condition, the fire department tweeted.

The fire and police departments in Garland and Mesquite teamed up to rescue five people, including a couple clinging to a tree, after water began rising near Northwest Drive and Interstate 30 in Mesquite, authorities said on Twitter.

Record-setting temps

Following the severe weather, Dallas-Fort Worth hit a record-high temperature Tuesday of 95 degrees.

The previous record was set in 1935, when the temperature hit 89 degrees.

The weather is expected to cool down for the rest of the week, according to KXAS-TV (NBC5) meteorologists.