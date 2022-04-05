ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Eagles have top-30 visits scheduled with three of the NFL draft's top prospects

By Glenn Erby
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3V9Hhh_0f0NUKQ000

As the NFL draft approaches this month, the top-30 pre-draft visits are heating up around the league, with Philadelphia set to host three top prospects.

According to various reports, Oregon All-American pass rusher Kayvon Thibodeaux is among three players set to visit the NovaCare Complex in the coming days.

The news follows reports that Ahamd ‘Sauce’ Gardner will also visit the Eagles this weekend, as Howie Roseman does his due diligence on potential players he might want to trade up for.

Kayvon Thibodeaux

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=295caf_0f0NUKQ000
Oregon’s Kayvon Thibodeaux enters the stadium for the game against Oregon State on Nov. 27, 2021. Eug 111428 Uofb 07

According to Aaron Wilson of the Pro Football Network, Thibodeaux has visits scheduled with the Detroit Lions, New York Jets, New York Giants, Houston Texans, and Philadelphia Eagles.

Thibodeaux logged 126 tackles, 19 sacks, and 35.5 tackles for loss during his three years at Oregon and is considered the top pass rusher available.

Perrion Winfrey

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UdWaN_0f0NUKQ000

Winfrey is the reigning Senior Bowl MVP and logged 11 tackles for loss, 5.5 sacks, and one forced fumble for the Oklahoma Sooners last year.

Tyler Smith

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2D88t5_0f0NUKQ000
Central Florida linebacker Eric Mitchell (1) works against Tulsa offensive tackle Tyler Smith (56) during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

Smith was forced to turn down requests because of his busy schedule and the Eagles are among a group that includes the Tennessee Titans, Washington Commanders, and others looking to meet with the former Tulsa offensive tackle.

A powerful run blocker with a nasty demeanor, Smith could transition to offensive guard at the next level.

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Saints Released Veteran Quarterback On Tuesday Morning

The New Orleans Saints‘ quarterback room became pretty crowded this offseason. With no need for three veteran quarterbacks on the roster, the organization released one on Tuesday morning. The Saints have released veteran quarterback Blake Bortles. Per ESPN’s Adam Schefter, he asked to be released after the team signed...
NFL
The Spun

Former Steelers Quarterback Trying Out For The Ravens

Former Pittsburgh Steelers reserve quarterback Joshua Dobbs continues to look for a new NFL home, and reportedly had a tryout today. Dobbs worked out for the Baltimore Ravens, according to multiple reports. This is the second recent tryout for the former Tennessee standout, who performed for the New England Patriots last month.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Oregon State
FanSided

3 QBs Saints can draft after trade with Eagles

So the New Orleans Saints made a head-scratching trade with the Philadelphia Eagles. In a trade involving way too much math for most sports stooges to even remotely figure out, the New Orleans Saints and the Philadelphia Eagles have a deal!. For those who could not locate a slide rule...
NFL
nfldraftdiamonds.com

Former NFL player arrested in Miami for armed robbery

Mark Walton has been in the news more for breaking the law than doing something good on the football field. According to reports, Walton was arrested in an armed robbery back in February. According to TMZ Sports, cops say Walton and another person pulled a gun on someone on Feb....
NFL
ClutchPoints

Randy Moss Wife Lydia Moss

Randy Moss is a renowned NFL wide receiver who most famously played for the Minnesota Vikings. Here, though, we’er focusing on Randy Moss’ wife Lydia Moss. A little backstory on the WR is likely needed, however. Randy Moss was one of the best wide receivers to ever play...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Aaron Wilson
The Spun

College Basketball World Heartbroken For Armando Bacot

North Carolina fell just short in tonight’s national championship game against Kansas, but center Armando Bacot was a warrior in defeat. Bacot entered the game with a balky right ankle, which he twisted late in Saturday night’s Final Four win over Duke. Despite the injury, he was able to produce yet another double-double, registering 15 points and 15 rebounds in a 72-69 loss.
COLLEGE SPORTS
PennLive.com

Former Pittsburgh Steelers, Detroit Lions running back arrested following fatal stabbing: reports

Former Pittsburgh Steelers running back Eric Wilkerson has been arrested in the stabbing death of Brian Weems III in Cleveland last month, according to multiple reports. Police say Wilkerson, 55, and Weems III, 46, got into an argument inside of an apartment, and that when Weems III went into a bathroom, Wilkerson followed and stabbed him multiple times before fleeing the scene.
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Spun

The Saints Have Signed Former Cowboys 1st-Round Pick

While their trade with the Philadelphia Eagles was the big news of the day for the New Orleans Saints, they also signed a former first-round pick. The Saints have added defensive Taco Charlton, who was taken in the first-round of the 2017 NFL Draft by the Dallas Cowboys. Charlton spent last season in Pittsburgh as part of the Steelers’ stout defense.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nfl Draft#Jets#The Eagles#American Football#All American#Ahamd Sauce Gardner#The Pro Football Network#The Detroit Lions#New York Giants#The Oklahoma Sooners#Washington Commanders
The Spun

NBA Announces Legendary Head Coach Has Died

The NBA lost a legendary coach and a legendary player today as former Coach of the Year Gene Shue passed away. He was 90 years old. Shue made his mark in college as an All-ACC guard at Maryland and then in the NBA as a five-time All-Star with the Pistons. But he really made his mark on the game with his 22-year run as a head coach.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Philadelphia Eagles
NFL Teams
Tennessee Titans
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Detroit Lions
NFL Teams
Houston Texans
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Emmitt Smith Names Biggest Problem With The Cowboys

The Dallas Cowboys enter every season with lofty expectations only to often fall short. Emmitt Smith thinks he knows why it keeps happening. In a Q&A with Sportscasting.com, Smith said Dallas’ biggest issues aren’t related to talent. There’s plenty of it on the roster. Rather, the team...
NFL
ClutchPoints

Patrick Mahomes will be pleased with Chiefs latest free agency signing

The AFC West has loaded up this offseason. The Denver Broncos, Los Angeles Chargers and Las Vegas Raiders all seem to have closed the gap between them and the Kansas City Chiefs. The division might have the best set of quarterbacks the NFL has ever seen within a single division. But a great quarterback is only as good as his defense, and particularly run defense. On Tuesday, the Chiefs looked to shore that up a bit.
NFL
earnthenecklace.com

Drew Lock Is Engaged! Meet Natalie Newman, the Seattle Seahawks QB’s Fiancée

Drew Lock was traded from the Denver Broncos to the Seattle Seahawks in March 2022. That also brings a new WAG to Seattle. Natalie Newman is Drew Lock’s girlfriend-turned-fiancée. They’ve given glimpses of their relationship on social media, but fans can’t get enough. Seahawks Nation especially wants to know more about the new quarterback and his gorgeous wife-to-be. So we’ve compiled everything there is to know about Drew Lock’s fiancée in this Natalie Newman wiki.
SEATTLE, WA
Popculture

NFL Hall of Famer Officially Announces Return to Football

An NFL Hall of Famer who last played in the league in 2010 is making a comeback. This week, Terrell Owens announced to ESPN he is coming out of retirement to join the Fan Controlled Football league and is expected to play for the Zappers led by former NFL quarterback Johnny Manziel. The 2022 FCF season will start on April 16.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

93K+
Followers
141K+
Post
35M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy