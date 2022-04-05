Eagles have top-30 visits scheduled with three of the NFL draft's top prospects

As the NFL draft approaches this month, the top-30 pre-draft visits are heating up around the league, with Philadelphia set to host three top prospects.

According to various reports, Oregon All-American pass rusher Kayvon Thibodeaux is among three players set to visit the NovaCare Complex in the coming days.

The news follows reports that Ahamd ‘Sauce’ Gardner will also visit the Eagles this weekend, as Howie Roseman does his due diligence on potential players he might want to trade up for.

Kayvon Thibodeaux

Oregon’s Kayvon Thibodeaux enters the stadium for the game against Oregon State on Nov. 27, 2021. Eug 111428 Uofb 07

According to Aaron Wilson of the Pro Football Network, Thibodeaux has visits scheduled with the Detroit Lions, New York Jets, New York Giants, Houston Texans, and Philadelphia Eagles.

Thibodeaux logged 126 tackles, 19 sacks, and 35.5 tackles for loss during his three years at Oregon and is considered the top pass rusher available.

Perrion Winfrey

Winfrey is the reigning Senior Bowl MVP and logged 11 tackles for loss, 5.5 sacks, and one forced fumble for the Oklahoma Sooners last year.

Tyler Smith

Central Florida linebacker Eric Mitchell (1) works against Tulsa offensive tackle Tyler Smith (56) during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

Smith was forced to turn down requests because of his busy schedule and the Eagles are among a group that includes the Tennessee Titans, Washington Commanders, and others looking to meet with the former Tulsa offensive tackle.

A powerful run blocker with a nasty demeanor, Smith could transition to offensive guard at the next level.