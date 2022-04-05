ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brown County, KS

Kansas woman,10-year-old dead after 2-vehicle crash

JC Post
JC Post
 2 days ago

BROWN COUNTY—Two people died in an accident just before 7a.m. Tuesday in Brown County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2004 Chevy...

jcpost.com

Comments / 0

Related
Nationwide Report

2 siblings dead, 3-year-old boy, 18-month-old child and another in critical condition in a crash (Riley Township, MI)

2 siblings dead, 3-year-old boy, 18-month-old child and another in critical condition in a crash (Riley Township, MI)Nationwide Report. On Thursday, two siblings, including a 27-year-old woman, from Warren and her 15-year-old brother, from Emmett, were killed while three people suffered injuries following a two-vehicle collision in St. Clair County.
RILEY TOWNSHIP, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
City
Holton, KS
Local
Kansas Crime & Safety
City
Hiawatha, KS
Brown County, KS
Accidents
Brown County, KS
Crime & Safety
City
Horton, KS
Local
Kansas Accidents
County
Brown County, KS
City
Powhattan, KS
JC Post

Former KHP trooper charged after dog found dead with trauma

MOUNT VERNON, Mo. (AP) — A former southwest Missouri sheriff's deputy who also once worked as a Kansas State Trooper faces animal abuse charges after his girlfriend's dog died of injuries that included fractured ribs and a liver laceration. The preliminary hearing for 24-year-old Zachary Cook, of Mount Vernon,...
JUNCTION CITY, KS
CBS Sacramento

2 Friends Missing Since Sunday Found Dead In Vehicle Submerged In Stanislaus River Near Ripon

RIPON (CBS13) – Two Stockton women were found dead in a car that went into the Stanislaus River near the Spring Creek Country Club, authorities say. Ripon police say, on Tuesday, an employee of the country club noticed a vehicle in the river near the southeastern part of the golf course. Alyssa Ros, 23, and Xylona Gama, 22, were at the country club for a wedding on Sunday, but how they ended up in the river is still a mystery. The women were longtime friends from Stockton and had planned to drive back to Modesto where Ros’ father lives after the wedding. But...
RIPON, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Accident#The Kansas Highway Patrol#Chevy#Hyundai#Ems#Hyundia#Children#Khp
JC Post

Police: Kan. woman was selling meth, marijuana from home

BARTON COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a suspect on drug charges after a drug bust at a home in Great Bend. Just after 2p.m. April 1, members of the Great Bend Police Department executed a narcotics search warrant at a residence located at 2107 30th Street in Great Bend, according to a media release.
GREAT BEND, KS
JC Post

Police investigate burglary at Kansas funeral home

ATCHISON COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a burglary that occurred at Becker-Dyer-Stanton Funeral Home, 800 Kansas Avenue in Atchison, according to Police Chief Mike Wilson. The crime occurred on Friday night. Cash and coins were taken. Police released no additional details early Monday.
ATCHISON, KS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Accidents
JC Post

Update: Mobile home abandoned in middle of Kansas road

LABETTE COUNTY—Authorities working to determine who left a mobile home on a rural Kansas road have identified the owner. The Labette County Sheriff reported late Wednesday they located the owner. The sheriff also thanked all of their social media friends for help. The sheriff's office did not report who...
LABETTE COUNTY, KS
JC Post

Police find bank ATM on street, arrest 3 Kansas suspects

ELLIS COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating three suspects in connection with the theft of an ATM. In the early morning hours Tuesday, officers from the Ellis Police Department and Ellis County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to Golden Belt Bank, located at 901 Washington in the city of Ellis for an attempted theft of an ATM, according to a media release.
ELLIS COUNTY, KS
JC Post

Police seize 7,000 fentanyl pills during Kansas traffic stop

SEDGWICK COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating two suspects for drug trafficking after a traffic stop. On March 28, a police detective assigned to the DEA Task Force was conducting drug interdiction activities on the KS Turnpike in South Wichita when he stopped a Cadillac Escalade exiting the Turnpike onto 47th Street South, according to a media release.
SEDGWICK COUNTY, KS
JC Post

Wanted Kan. murder suspect captured by U.S. Border agents

EL PASO, Texas – Law enforcement authorities are investigating a suspect wanted for murder in Kansas. On March 28, U.S. Border Patrol Agents in the El Paso Sector arrested a U.S. citizen wanted for murder in Wichita. The El Paso Station Border Patrol Agent encountered an individual walking along...
EL PASO, TX
JC Post

Kan. inmate serving time for marijuana distribution has died

TOPEKA, Kansas – Lansing Correctional Facility resident Casey Wallace died Friday after being transported to St. John Hospital, Leavenworth, where he was pronounced deceased by hospital staff, according to a media release from the Kansas Department of Corrections. The cause of death is pending an autopsy but is not...
KANSAS STATE
JC Post

JC Post

Junction City, KS
25K+
Followers
13K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Junction City, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.

 https://jcpost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy