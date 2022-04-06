Ukraine news - live: Moscow is using UN to ‘spread its lies’, says Zelensky, as Russian economy falters

Global sanctions have rocked Russia’s financial system which is now “near the brink of collapse”, according to the White House.

Press secretary Jen Psaki said how soon Russia begins defaulting on its debts all depends on how Vladimir Putin chooses to respond to the sanctions imposed on the country.

While no precise timeline on when this could occur was given, the White House did comment that it was getting “more and more difficult for President Putin to fund this war every single day”.

This comes after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky called on the UN to action Nuremberg-style trials, which he said must seek to punish Russia for the war crimes its troops have committed.

Speaking to the UN Security Council members, Mr Zelensky said that the actions of Russian Forces were “no different from terrorists” and claimed women had been raped by Russian troops in front of their children.