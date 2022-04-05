ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Augusta, GA

2022 Masters prop bet picks and PGA Tour predictions

By Cameron DaSilva
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26Glkl_0f0N5zJ900

The first major of the year is finally here, with the field set for the 2022 Masters at Augusta National. Everyone from Jon Rahm to Tiger Woods and Vijay Singh to Fred Couples will be teeing it up this week, vying to put on the green jacket on Sunday afternoon.

Below, we search for the best value prop bets among the 2022 Masters odds and make our PGA Tour picks and predictions.

The storylines are almost endless this week at Augusta, with Hideki Matsuyama trying to defend his 2021 title, Rory McIlroy attempting to complete the career Grand Slam, Tiger returning from a severe leg injury suffered in a February 2021 car crash and Scottie Scheffler teeing it up as the world No. 1.

Rahm is seeking his second major championship, while Patrick Cantlay and Xander Schauffele will try to win their first. Bryson DeChambeau will look to make up for a disappointing T-46 finish here last year, and Will Zalatoris is back after his tie for 2nd in his Masters debut in 2021.

Augusta tests every part of a player’s game, even if accuracy off the tee isn’t the most important part of this major championship. It takes great iron play, steady putting and a short game that can work magic around these perfect greens.

: Masters odds, picks and predictions to win

2022 Masters – Top-5 picks

Odds provided by Tipico Sportsbook; access USA TODAY Sports Scores and Sports Betting Odds hub for a full list. Lines last updated Tuesday at 4:18 p.m. ET.

Brooks Koepka (+425)

Don’t fret Koepka’s missed cut at last year’s Masters. That was out of the ordinary for a player who finished in the top-11 in his previous three starts here. Koepka has 12 top-5 finishes in majors during his career, including four wins. He’s never won a green jacket, but that could change this week.

Jordan Spieth (+480)

Spieth’s peculiar pre-shot swing routine makes it look like he’s searching for something, but he’s actually striking the ball well. His track record here is also well-documented, with five top-3s at the Masters since 2014 – including a T-3 last year.

WATCH: PGA Tour is live on ESPN+! Get ESPN+

Marc Leishman (+1200)

Leishman tied for 5th at Augusta last year, his third top-10 at the Masters. He has three other top-10s in majors, all coming at the Open Championship. There are players with much shorter odds to finish top 5, but Leishman offers value at +1200.

Other T5 contenders (in order from longest odds to shortest):

  • Collin Morikawa (+400)
  • Cameron Smith (+350)

2022 Masters – Top-10 picks

Rory McIlroy (+200)

Somehow, McIlroy still doesn’t have a green jacket despite finishing in the top 10 six times at the Masters, all coming since 2014. He’s the king of backdoor top-10s, starting slowly before settling in on Friday and through the weekend. He missed the cut last year, but that was just his second time doing so at the Masters.

Viktor Hovland (+200)

Hovland has been good, not great in majors. He doesn’t have a top 10 yet, but in his two stops at Augusta, he finished tied for 21st and tied for 32nd (low amateur in 2019). He’s been on a heater since the fall, with two wins and six top 20s this season.

Scottie Scheffler (+162)

Scheffler won’t feel any pressure of being the No. 1 player in the world. Not with the way he’s been playing as of late. His odds are a bit juiced due to his hot stretch in the last month or so, but I still like him to finish in the top 10 instead of an outright bet to win.

Other T10 contenders (in order from longest odds to shortest):

  • Tommy Fleetwood (+550)
  • Sungjae Im (+480)

2022 Masters – Top-20 picks

Will Zalatoris (+125)

Part of me still doesn’t trust Zalatoris’ putter, especially on the sloping greens of Augusta. He’s 170th in strokes gained: putting this season and putts inside 5 feet seem to give him more trouble than they should. Yet, here I am, taking him to finish top 20 in his second Masters. His ball-striking is too good to ignore.

Tiger Woods (+170)

Woods will play his first competitive round since the 2021 car accident, and it’s incredible that he’s even able to tee it up and play, let alone potentially compete. But as he said in his press conference, walking around Augusta is the hardest part, not swinging the club. He never plays a tournament he doesn’t think he can win.

Cameron Young (+320)

A fun long-shot play is Young, who pounds the ball off the tee and still manages to keep it in the fairway a good amount of the time. He tied for 2nd twice already this season and could announce himself with a strong showing this week. I love his value for a top-20 finish.

Other T20 contender: Louis Oosthuizen (+140)

2022 Masters – Matchups

Suggested play is golfer in bold.

  • Matthew Fitzpatrick (-120) vs. Adam Scott (+100)
  • Tyrrell Hatton (-110) vs. Russell Henley (-110)

2022 Masters – Top American

Brooks Koepka (+1200)

The talent in American golf right now makes this a really tough pick. Justin Thomas is a great pick at +650 despite being the odds-on favorite to be the top American. But for all the reasons I’m taking Koepka to finish top 5, I like him to be the top American.

2022 Masters – First-round leader

Tony Finau (+5000)

Finau has been, well, not great this season. He doesn’t have a top 20 since January at the limited Sentry Tournament of Champions and has missed three cuts since. But he’ll be at home at Augusta where he has three top 10s. Finau can run hot and cold at times, and all it takes is one good round for this bet to cash.

Si-Woo Kim (+7000)

Very quietly, Kim finished tied for 12th last year despite breaking his putter in the final round. He’s come in the top 35 in each of the last four years here, and he’s someone who can go really low in a given round – he’s 30th in birdie rate this season.

More expert prop bet predictions

Will there be a playoff? Yes: (+300)

There hasn’t been a playoff at the Masters since 2017 and only 17 have happened all time here. But with the gap between the No. 1 player and the 30th-best player in the field being so narrow, I can see this coming down to the wire. A sprinkle at +300 will give you a reason to root for extra holes.

Will there be a hole in one? Yes (-160)

The 16th hole alone has yielded an ace in five of the last six years, with there being eight holes in one at No. 16 since 2016. Corey Conners also aced No. 6 last year, giving the field two holes in one in 2021.

Want some action on the 2022 Masters? Bet legally online with a trusted partner: Tipico Sportsbook, Sportsbook Wire’s official sportsbook partner in CO, NJ and soon IA. Bet now!

If you’re looking for more sports betting picks and tips, access all of our content at SportsbookWire.com and BetFTW. Please gamble responsibly.

Golfweek:

Follow @camdasilva on Twitter. Follow SportsbookWire on Twitter and like us on Facebook.

Gannett may earn revenue from Tipico for audience referrals to betting services. Tipico has no influence over nor are any such revenues in any way dependent on or linked to the newsrooms or news coverage. See Tipico.com for Terms and Conditions. 21+ only. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (NJ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO), 1-800-BETS-OFF (IA).

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Bryson DeChambeau: Phil Mickelson has ‘gone dark,’ no contact

Bryson DeChambeau was asked Monday at Augusta National Golf Club if he had been in touch with Phil Mickelson since fallout from comments he made about a potential league to rival the PGA Tour. "I've tried to reach out, but he's gone dark," DeChambeau said. "There's no contact." Mickelson is...
GOLF
The Spun

Photos: Meet The Wife Of PGA Star Rory McIlroy

Rory McIlroy has been one of the best players on the PGA Tour since turning pro, winning four major championships, but one title has eluded him – The Masters. The Northern Ireland golfer has been close on multiple occasions, but the 32-year-old has struggled when it’s mattered most at Augusta National.
GOLF
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Georgia Sports
City
Augusta, GA
Augusta, GA
Sports
The Independent

Masters 2022 tee times: Full schedule for Day 1 at Augusta including Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy

The Masters gets underway on Thursday as the eyes of the golfing world return to Augusta National. The vast majority will of course be focusing on Tiger Woods, who confirmed he will make his competitive return 14 months after a horrific car crash that left him in a hospital bed for three months. Woods insisted in a press conference on Tuesday that he wouldn’t be playing if he didn’t think he could win what would be the 16th and most remarkable major of his storied career. Woods’ presence has allowed others to fly under the radar, including Jon Rahm who...
GOLF
CBS Sports

2022 Masters leaderboard: Live coverage, Tiger Woods score, golf scores today in Round 1 at Augusta National

AUGUSTA, Ga. -- After a long, often chaotic first part of the week, the 86th Masters gets underway today with as much anticipation as one can remember a major championship carrying. Much of that obviously revolves around Tiger Woods teeing it up for the first time since his horrific car accident in February 2021, and he's taken almost all of the oxygen out of August National for the last three days. However, there are plenty of other storylines that will begin to unfold starting Thursday morning.
AUGUSTA, GA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jordan Spieth
Person
Tiger Woods
Golf Digest

Masters 2022: Phil Mickelson was not disinvited from Masters, according to Augusta National chairman

AUGUSTA, Ga. — Phil Mickelson is not at the Masters for the first time in three decades. The why part is clear, his absence an upshot of his fiery, bombastic remarks and alleged conduct regarding the upstart Saudi-back golf league. Whether it was ultimately Mickelson’s decision not to be at Augusta National or if it was a decision made for him, however, was a matter of debate. On Wednesday, Augusta National chairman Fred Ridley cleared the air.
AUGUSTA, GA
BBC

Masters: Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy, Jon Rahm, Scottie Scheffler at Augusta National

Venue: Augusta National Golf Club, Georgia Date: 7-10 April. Coverage: Listen to commentary on BBC Radio 5 Live; follow live text on the BBC Sport website and app; watch highlights on BBC Two and online. Augusta National. The Green Jacket. Amen Corner. The manicured fairways. The blooming azaleas. Unmistakeably, the...
GOLF
Tennis World Usa

Sergio Garcia, the historical triumph in 1997

Sergio Garcia won a sudden-death play-off against Justin Rose to claim his first Major Championship at the 74th attempt at the Masters Tournament in 2017. Ahead of the 2022 edition, we reflect on the Spaniard’s thrilling triumph five years on… After four second-place finishes over a then 18-year-long professional career, Garcia, at the age of 37, ended his long wait to win one of golf’s four majors after a dramatic final-round duel against his Ryder Cup teammate at Augusta National Golf Club.
GOLF
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Masters#Augusta National#Tipico Sportsbook#Usa Today Sports Scores
The Spun

Golf World Reacts To Tiger’ Woods Outfit On Thursday

Tiger Woods has returned to the PGA Tour in style. On Thursday, the 15-time major champion pulled up to Augusta National with an azalea-colored shirt. Woods usually saves his best outfits for the Masters, and this year’s tournament is clearly no exception. So far, the early responses to Woods’...
GOLF
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Golf
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
PGA TOUR
NewsBreak
Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Mics picked up Tiger Woods dropping a tremendous F-bomb after a shot and fans loved it

He’s playing some really good golf today in the first round of the Masters, his first tournament since his car accident last year year in Los Angeles. He also dropped a good F-bomb after his shot from the trees on the par-4 ninth hole rolled off the front of the green. When Tiger was at his best he was often heard swearing on the course after bad shots. Some people don’t like that stuff but I am not some people – I love seeing and hearing Tiger Woods cursing after tough shots.
LOS ANGELES, CA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

93K+
Followers
141K+
Post
35M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy