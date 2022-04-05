ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Relationship Advice

My Unsung Hero: A partner's love, care and commitment during chemotherapy

Connecticut Public
Connecticut Public
 2 days ago

OK. Time now for "My Unsung Hero," our new series from the team at Hidden Brain. "My Unsung Hero" tells the stories of people whose kindness left a lasting impression. Deb Merchant's unsung hero is her partner of 22 years, Scott Stevens. DEB MERCHANT: In 2003, Scott and I...

www.ctpublic.org

Comments / 0

Related
Slate

My Rich Husband Has Made Me an Amazing Offer. I’m Afraid to Take It.

Pay Dirt is Slate’s money advice column. Have a question? Send it to Athena and Elizabeth here. (It’s anonymous!) I work in the arts and have always lived on very little. While I think the arts should be more highly valued and offer some kind of job security, I’ve made it work and been able to save for things that really matter to me. My husband and I tend to be aligned on how we prioritize spending: travel, food and experiences. He likes to occasionally splurge on material things that often improve life for both of us. It’s worked well for us to maintain our incomes separately and pay into a joint account for rent, groceries and other shared essentials. My husband works in a much higher-paid industry; when we first met he earned slightly more than me and we each paid half our shared expenses. I chose work that I’m passionate about, make my own schedule and am willing to sacrifice a higher salary for those benefits.
RETAIL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Scott Stevens
iheart.com

7 Things to do in a marriage to make it last!

Greg Behrendt knows relationships. The author of He’s Just Not That Into You and a script consultant for Sex and the City has a new book on the way titled How To Keep Your Marriage From Sucking, co-authored with his wife, Amiira Ruotuola-Behrendt. Here are seven pieces of advice...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
The Atlantic

Goodbye Letter to My Lover’s Wife

To the one who begged for no more guests and carved a kitchen chair for me anyway:. I took a seat at your overturned table, legs snapped and trembling. Licked his fingers while you stomped the dishes back to sand. Cried in closets for three days before you asked where...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
psychologytoday.com

Why Do People Stay in an Unhappy Marriage?

Unhappy partners often find themselves deciding whether financial security or a romantic relationship matters more. Children's mental health fares better when parents work together, regardless of whether the parents are married or divorced. Women in particular are at a financial disadvantage if they get divorced. “I just don’t know if...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chemotherapy#Hidden Brain
Gillian Sisley

Mom Betrayed After Husband Renames Child Behind Her Back

Should one parent have veto power over the other when it comes to naming a baby?. The birth of a baby is an exciting time for all involved. Whether it's the expectant parents, or the loved ones of those having the child, with 3.7 million babies born every year in the US, it's an experience that many get to have on a daily basis.
The Independent

I told him I loved him – and he said ‘thank you’

I met Alex* on Hinge and immediately thought he was different. Not only did he actually ask me questions and seem genuinely interested in the answers – a rarity in my experience – but he was proactive and unafraid of showing that he liked me. We had a lot in common, too, from our favourite books to gigs we both wanted to go to. It was the first time I’d met someone that I could actually envisage some sort of future with; he said the same to me. Things got intense quite quickly and soon we were spending half...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Relationship Advice
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Women's Health
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
NewsBreak
Cancer
SheKnows

Dad Won't Allow Child On Playdate With Friend Whose Mom Made 'Insulting' Comments. Is That Fair?

Click here to read the full article. So, your kid made a wonderful new friend but their parent … isn’t wonderful. A father who is holding a grudge against the mother of his son’s friend for her “insulting” comments opened up to Reddit’s “Am I The A**hole” column. “My son is in the second grade and started a new school,” the man wrote. “He’s becoming very good friends with ‘Luca’ and they both want playdates and sleepovers. I told Luca’s mom that I’m not interested.” “She asked me why and I reminded her about a comment she made to me when we...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
M. Brown

I looked up my first love on Facebook after not seeing him for 15 years

**This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events that I have experienced firsthand; used with permission. The toe-tingling, euphoric experience of falling in love with someone for the very first time — and then — the absolutely soul-crushing experience of having your heart sharply broken for the very first time.
Idaho8.com

A Ramadan etiquette guide for non-Muslims

There are about 7.6 billion people in the world. And around 24% of them — 1.8 billion — are fasting from sunup to sundown. Every day. For an entire month. It’s Ramadan, the holiest month of the Muslim calendar. But what if you’re not a Muslim —...
RELIGION
Connecticut Public

Connecticut Public

Hartford, CT
5K+
Followers
11K+
Post
711K+
Views
ABOUT

Connecticut Public is an essential source for truth, information and ideas that connects the citizens of Connecticut to their communities and to the world. Through our mission to inform, educate and inspire the people of Connecticut, we seek to connect and empower them through outstanding journalism, storytelling, education and experiences that make our state a more extraordinary place to live, work and play.

 https://ctpublic.org/

Comments / 0

Community Policy