ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Books & Literature

Kina Takahashi

The Chicago Maroon
The Chicago Maroon
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBennani’s "CAPS" trilogy masterfully blends animation, documentary, and comedic filmmaking to capture...

www.chicagomaroon.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Chicago Maroon

ARTS

"The Maroon" sits down with directing duo Daniels to discuss Michelle Yeoh, "The Matrix", blending genres, creating chaos, and everything "Everything Everywhere All at Once." Technically skilled, bold, and inspiring, famed metalcore band Killswitch Engage headlined a March 7th concert at Radius Chicago. ARTS. /. April 13, 2022. /. 2:04...
CHICAGO, IL
hypebeast.com

A Rare Drawing by Michelangelo Is Expected to Fetch Around $33 Million USD

The artwork will hit Christie’s auction next month in Paris. A previously unrecognized drawing by Michelangelo is expected to fetch around $33m USD when it hits Christie’s auction next month. Primarily remembered as an artist and painter, the rare drawing has been in private hands since it was...
VISUAL ART
The Guardian

Our Selves: celebrating photographs taken by female artists

As the news cycle regularly demonstrates, the simple, quintessentially modern act of taking a photograph has now become a predominant way of subverting entrenched power. And female artists, often on the fringes of cultural society, have been using their cameras to do just that for well over 100 years. This is one of the provocative declarations made by Our Selves: Photographs by Women Artists from Helen Kornblum, the Museum of Modern Art’s empowering new exhibit of work by female photographers from over 100 years and all around the globe.
PHOTOGRAPHY
The Guardian

One Day I Shall Astonish the World by Nina Stibbe review – everyday comedy

Susan Faye Warren, Nina Stibbe’s self-consciously droll narrator, does her best to juggle her dull older husband Roy, unreliable best friend Norma and an uneventful office job, surveying departmental and marital strife with the same eager yet naive eye that she brings to energetic Norma’s reports of the local dogging scene. Susan’s travails make for pleasant if inessential reading; but if you approach the novel as Elena Ferrante’s My Brilliant Friend transposed to the fictional University of Rutland, with the local golf club standing in for the Camorra, bathos takes on an irresistibly comic tinge.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Contemporary Artists#Decorative#Art#The Regenstein Library
Architectural Digest

Step Inside a Zen Modernist Home That Brims with Art and Design

When designer and curator Lisa Perry heads to the office from her home on Long Island’s East End, she drives some 20 minutes to Onna House, the Zen modernist home originally built for the well-known Pop Art collectors Robert and Ethel Scull, in 1962. There, at the home she overhauled with Brooklyn-based practice Harper Design + Build, she is surrounded by works of art and design objects, all of which flaunt the imprint of female talents—think a multimedia book installation seemingly plucked from a vintage library by Julie Wolfe, Kelly Behun’s sleek, ebonized, ash and cast metal table, and geometry-patterned glazed ceramics from Sabra Moon Elliot. As of May 28, the public is invited to tour Onna House on a by appointment basis and to see Perry’s personal collection up close.
BROOKLYN, NY
ARTnews

Brainstorm! In Venice, the Prada Foundation Has Brains on Its Mind During the Biennale

Click here to read the full article. As the Venice Biennale preview nears its end, I always begins to wonder: Which shows and artworks will stick with me? Why will so much of what I have seen vanish from my memory? And what will my brain actually decide to hold onto? A wildly discursive show that just opened at the Prada Foundation in Venice takes up some similar questions, delving into how people have tried to understand, rework, and fix the human brain over thousands of years. Titled “It Begins with an Idea,” the exhibition is part of an ongoing “Human...
ENTERTAINMENT
The Chicago Maroon

Veronica Chang

"The Maroon" sits down with directing duo Daniels to discuss Michelle Yeoh, "The Matrix", blending genres, creating chaos, and everything "Everything Everywhere All at Once." This review is for my mom, who would be the best multiverse-jumping hero. ARTS. /. April 13, 2022. /. 9:56 p.m. In a review of...
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Books & Literature
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Animation
NewsBreak
Arts
Pitchfork

The Turning Year

Roger Eno creates pastoral landscapes in sound, letting each simple melody unfold with patience. In a career stretching back decades, the British composer has collaborated with a number of prominent ambient artists, including his older brother Brian Eno and new-age multi-instrumentalist Laraaji. On The Turning Year, he steps out solo, showcasing a keen sense for delicate, unornamented melodies that serve as vehicles for reflection.
MUSIC
The Chicago Maroon

FEATURES

The Maroon explores environmental issues on campus and beyond. UChicago Professor Srikanth Reddy discusses his newest book of poetry "Underworld Lit", which delves deep into the ancient underworlds of mythology and the author’s own brush with mortality. GREY CITY. /. February 17, 2022. /. 7:17 p.m. By Eshan Dosani.
ENVIRONMENT
The Chicago Maroon

Nick Rommel

A firsthand exploration of the musical cultures that surround us and the people that create them. In the search for our intellectual passions, "mistake" classes might be the answer. OP-EDS /. January 22, 2022. /. 3:28 p.m.
MUSIC
The Chicago Maroon

Annabelle Chan

For five dollars, it’s the closest you’ll get to shaking his hand. A cartoon following the uncovering of UChicago's involvement in Cartel 568. Should professors create environments where students feel completely free to speak their minds or should students appreciate professors who hold students to higher standards of argumentation?
The Chicago Maroon

A Thing That Can Ignite: Christine Cardoza Feature

Content warning: This article contains descriptions of depression, physical and sexual abuse, rape, and attempted suicide. “You cannot put a Fire out—” begins one of Emily Dickinson’s poems. “A Thing that can ignite/ Can go, itself, without a Fan—/ Upon the slowest Night—” I...
CHICAGO, IL
The Chicago Maroon

Neel Lahiri

Arts reporter Neel Lahiri reflects on a disappointing Oscars ceremony and ranks the 2022 Best Picture nominees. Despite not reaching the artistic heights of The Sopranos, The Many Saints of Newark is a more-than-competently made film. ARTS. /. October 13, 2021. /. 8:08 p.m. The latest Academy Awards ceremony had...
NEWARK, IL
The Independent

Women’s Prize for Fiction 2022 shortlist is here – and it’s a diverse range of stories

The Women’s Prize for Fiction 2022 shortlist has been announced. While the longlist was dominated by newcomers, the shortlist features just one debut author among a number of prolific writers, including Louise Erdrich and Elif Shafak. That being said, of the six titles, none of the novelists have been nominated for the shortlist before. In a bid to champion and celebrate women’s voices from across the globe, the prize was founded in 1996 after no women were shortlisted for the Booker for the previous five years. And its role in shining a light on a diverse range of voices means...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
ARTnews

Takashi Murakami, NFT Creators Win Big at Webby Awards

Click here to read the full article. This year, the Webby Awards, which recognize “excellence on the Internet,” gave special mention to NFT projects—an unusual designation, since art is not often given these prizes. Artist Takashi Murakami received a Special Achievement Webby for his contributions to the space with his NFT projects. The Lifetime Special Achievement honor was awarded to the creators of the NFT, Anil Dash and Kevin McCoy. “I was really surprised and happy to see that the work we did was recognized,” said McCoy in an interview with ARTnews. Dash and McCoy first invented the prototype for modern NFT (non-fungible...
DESIGN
Pitchfork

Limen

Growing up in Nairobi, Kenya, Joseph Kamaru was accustomed to noise. Then, as a teenager, he moved outside the city, and the din eased; the sounds of traffic and souped-up matatus gave way to birdsong, and he began carrying a handheld recorder, learning to navigate the world with his ears. His eureka moment as a young artist was discovering that he could channel the sounds of a rickety old passenger train into looping rhythms; that was the birth of the musical style that he has developed under his KMRU alias on recordings like his 2020 breakout album Peel, where field recordings and synthesized sounds come together in a porous weave. A prolific producer, KMRU has continued to explore the use of field recordings across a number of mostly self-released recordings, sometimes emphasizing tonal elements and elsewhere pushing deeper into the swirl of found sounds; what has held constant is his music’s meditative quality.
MUSIC
The Chicago Maroon

“Everything Everywhere All at Once” Is an Unhinged Triumph

"Everything Everywhere All at Once" feels more like a million shouts of love into an implausible void. How do you begin to dissect a movie that’s literally titled Everything Everywhere All at Once? It defies explanation, defies being broken down or classified into any one thing—it’s a comedy, it’s a martial arts action flick done in the style of Stephen Chow, it’s a hopeless love story, it’s a Wong Kar Wai homage, it’s a family drama, it’s a story about queer pride—it’s Everything you could think of, with film references and whiplashing emotions Everywhere, given unabashedly to the audience All at Once.
CHICAGO, IL
The Chicago Maroon

The Chicago Maroon

Chicago, IL
300
Followers
1K+
Post
33K+
Views
ABOUT

First published in 1892, The Chicago Maroon is the University of Chicago's award-winning student newspaper of record.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy