March 23 (UPI) — The Taliban backtracked on its promise to allow young women to get an education, closing girls high schools in Afghanistan abruptly Wednesday. Afghanistan’s Ministry of Education sent out notices saying girls over Grade 6 weren’t allowed to attend school, shuttering the schools Wednesday, the day they were supposed to reopen. Some children had already shown up to school in the morning before being turned away hours later, TOLO News reported.

WORLD ・ 14 DAYS AGO