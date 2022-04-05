ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

3 arrested for string of follow home robberies throughout Los Angeles

By FOX 11 Digital Team
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLOS ANGELES - Three men are facing charges stemming from a string of follow home robberies dating back to at least early January of this year, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. Matthew Adams, Eric Wilson and Jayon Sparks have been charged in relation to multiple crimes dating...

Indeed
2d ago

these faces should spark outrage in every black neighborhood. how can an entire race elevate themselves when they have asdholes like these three constantly tearing down any progress they make...sad simply sad...

Proud American Bitch
2d ago

Gavin Newsome supports these outstanding citizens. I'm pretty sure if they were in jail or prison awhile back, they were one of the many that were released to create more crime and havoc

