ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monterey, CA

Spring Gift Collection at Saltwater Sanctuary

oldmonterey.org
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSaltwater Sanctuary, a spa and retail shop, has lovely spring gifts perfect for Easter or...

www.oldmonterey.org

Comments / 0

Related
Apartment Therapy

The Surprising Place to Shop for Vintage Home Decor

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. Want to dip a toe into the world of vintage shopping, but not quite ready to take a full dive? Turns out, there’s a big-name brand with a little-known vintage shop that boasts all the fun finds you’re on the hunt for. Urban Outfitters has been quietly adding vintage pieces to their home section, sprinkling in stylish pre-loved items like matching cup and saucer sets to whimsical candles with reusable holders. Act fast because many of these pieces are one of a kind and won’t be available for long! Also, keep in mind that there may be slight imperfections from prior use.
SHOPPING
ABC 4

Vintage jewelry offered at a great price

Zulema Lockhart, Owner of Zulie’s Treasures joined hour one of GTU to share what Zulies Treasures offers! At Zulie’s Treasures, they showcase curated antique, vintage, modern, and engagement jewelry. Zulie’s has something for everyone at a great price. Lockhart and her husband created Zulie’s Treasures and have...
SMALL BUSINESS
ETOnline.com

The Best Deals on Outdoor and Patio Furniture for Spring 2022

Spring is coming up fast and it's prime time for barbecues, block parties and backyard dinner events. With temperatures starting to heat up, many of the year’s best spring sales are budding with deals. So, if you’re looking to freshen up your outdoor furniture collection, tap into your inner designer and take advantage of these patio furniture sales!
SHOPPING
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Lifestyle
City
Monterey, CA
Monterey, CA
Lifestyle
The Daily South

A North Carolina Designer Turned This Once-Abandoned Property Into Her Family's Dream Home

Flip it, and rent it. That was the plan when interior designer Liz Carroll purchased a one-story ranch-style house that was built in 1950 in Wilmington, North Carolina. Although the once-abandoned property needed countless updates and repairs, its desirable location along the Cape Fear Country Club golf course made it a worthy investment. But once renovations began, the designer and her husband quickly realized the perfect tenant was none other than their own family of five. After all, with a street name like Azalea Drive, it was only fitting for this former North Carolina Azalea Festival 1997 Princess and 2015 President (she's the first person ever to hold both titles) to call the neighborhood home. "It was in the stars. Brightening up the dark and dated house was our first order of business," explains Carroll, who worked with builder James Halls of The Craftsmen Group to remove the wall between the kitchen and living room and flood the space with sunlight. She swathed nearly every interior wall in Benjamin Moore's Simply White (OC-117), chose wallpaper for a few strategic spots, and returned the dark-stained hardwood floors to their natural color. Despite the sophisticated level of design, she prioritized using easy-to-maintain materials and furnishings, keeping both kids and pets at the top of her mind. "Low maintenance was nonnegotiable," Carroll says.
WILMINGTON, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Iman
Essence

10 Spring Decor Must-Haves To Bring Color And Character To Your Space

From new dinnerware to pieces that pop thanks to their color and design, freshen up your home for the spring season with these picks. You made it to spring! Daylight Saving Time ushered in more time in the sun and the opportunity to bring some color into your space for a new season. Sometimes that means a complete overhaul of your decor, and other times, that just means getting a few new statement pieces — some furniture here, some living room and kitchen goods there — that bring some extra personality to your home.
INTERIOR DESIGN
mansionglobal.com

Just North of New York City, Home in ‘Magical Location’ Offers Lavish Island Living

This 1917 Mediterranean-style house is on its own little island in Premium Point, a private and guard-gated enclave that’s just 17 miles north of Manhattan. “It’s just a magnificent, magical location, surrounded by water,” said listing agent Margaret Grasso, of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Westchester Properties. “The sunrises and sunsets are spectacular.”
REAL ESTATE
PopCrush

Disney Theme Park Guest Suing for $30,000 After Another Guest Rams Them With Scooter

Walt Disney World is the most magical place on earth but sees a number of injuries due to scooters. One woman is suing the beloved theme park after being struck by an ECV. Florida Politics reported that Jamie Pineda is suing the company for over $30,000. The apparent incident took place on Dec. 29 at Epcot, which would have been quite a busy time due to the Christmas holiday, break for schools and upcoming New Year's Eve celebrations. She filed a lawsuit in Orange Circuit Court on March 31.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Observer

Away’s New Technicolor Travel Collection Is Perfect for Spring

Longer, brighter and warmer days are just around the corner, and so are all those big trips you’ve been planning for spring and summer. It’s just about time to trade in those heavy parkas and snow boots for breezy blazers and chic flats, but what about upgrading your travel wardrobe, too? For those that want to elevate their jet-set attire right now, celeb-approved travel brand Away has you covered.
TRAVEL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Spa#Easter#Retail Shop#Spring Gift Collection#Saltwater Sanctuary
Apartment Therapy

Le Creuset’s Newest Color Is a Lovely Shade for Spring

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. French cookware brand Le Creuset has launched a new colorway for their extensive collection of enameled cast iron. Aptly called Bamboo, the colorway features a green hue that’s become popular in the past year thanks to its visually striking yet mood-soothing tone.
LIFESTYLE
dornob.com

Cheer Up Your Home with Our Favorite Spring 2022 Decor

Fresh, verdant, bright, and cheerful, spring decor has a way of infusing our homes with a sense of optimism. This year’s collections from retailers like Anthropologie, West Elm, and the independent designers at Etsy draw from 2022’s most refreshing trends, as well as enduring traditional materials and styles. Here are some of our favorites:
INTERIOR DESIGN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Shopping
Real Simple

Target Quietly Put Thousands of Patio Furniture, Decor, and Grilling Essentials on Sale for Up to $110 Off

There's nothing better than spending time reading, brunching, or simply lounging around on a perfectly decorated patio. Now that warmer weather is approaching, it's time to spruce up your outdoor space since it's sure to get a lot of use this summer. And what's better than finding the perfect conversation set to dress up your outdoor space? Scoring it on sale, too. Luckily, Target just slashed prices on patio furniture, outdoor decor, and grilling essentials by up to 20 percent. The deals are so impressive, prices start at just $2.
SHOPPING
ETOnline.com

Amazon Deals on Tory Burch Bags, Shoes & More for Spring 2022

Spring is here and if clearing out the cobwebs from winter means making room for new handbags, that's some spring cleaning we can get behind. When we're shopping for new purses, there are two words that get us to stop and shop: deal and designer and you can find both at Amazon! For the first week of spring, we've set our focus on Tory Burch. Right now, you can find all sorts of discounts on Tory Burch handbags, wallets and accessories to shop with Amazon deals, so we picked out some of our favorite deals to pass on to you.
SHOPPING
wmagazine.com

Banana Republic's Spring Collection Evokes the Timeless Legacy of Club Athletics

Fashion has long embraced the luxe appeal of ’80s country club style: cardigans with colored trim and collegiate-inspired patches, structured blazers crafted from wool, and crisp cotton button-downs. These preppy, athletic classics have made their way off the court, onto the runway, and into the wardrobes of suburban and city dwellers alike. Now, Banana Republic is revitalizing club athletics style for spring 2022.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
hypebeast.com

AG Springs Forward With New “AGreen” Capsule Collection

Adriano Goldschmied co-founder Yul Ku continues to keep the AG Jeans brand at fashion’s forefront with its Spring/Summer 2022 “A Green” collection. The contemporary denim company has launched a timely capsule collection that’s built around the color green, consisting of men’s and women’s separates. Spotlighting elevated leisure, green sweatshorts, lightweight v-neck sweaters and logo T-shirts fill out the new collection.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS

Comments / 0

Community Policy