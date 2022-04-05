ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Agriculture

Avian flu prompts suspension of poultry shows and public sales

By Elizabeth Townsend
spectrumlocalnews.com
 2 days ago

All North Carolina poultry shows and public sales are grinding to a halt due to the threat of the highly contagious avian flu. North Carolina poultry shows and public sales are suspended because of the avian flu outbreak. The suspension is in place until further notice and includes all...

spectrumlocalnews.com

