Orange County commissioner proposes putting rent control measure up to voters

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Voters could decide whether to put a cap on some apartment and home rental rates in Orange County.

Orange County Commissioner Emily Bonilla is pushing to put a rent control measure on the ballot.

>>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<

Commission members seem to agree that there’s a problem that needs to be fixed, but the question they’re debating now is how to deal with it.

Throughout the state of Florida, rent control isn’t allowed unless there’s a housing emergency.

Bonilla proposed a rent stabilization measure that would limit rent increases to no more than 5% for landlords who own more than four units.

Robert Arnold, a landlord in Orange County, said he’s against a measure like this.

“We don’t support the idea of any price-fixing or price controls,” he said. “Grocery prices are sky-high, but nobody’s talking about capping Publix or Walmart to control their prices.”

Bonilla said she wants the decision to ultimately become a referendum to be placed on a ballot for voters to decide on.

Commissioners and Mayor Jerry Demings said they will need to do more homework before deciding if that’s an idea they can support.

The commission is set to revisit the issue in June.

©2022 Cox Media Group