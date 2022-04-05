EcoFest readies for revival in Toledo

From composting to yoga to plant-based eating, it is the sheer variety of topics offered for the community to learn about that has the Lucas County commissioners eager for EcoFest 2022.

“We are excited about this,” Gary Byers, Lucas County commissioner, said at a news conference inside Handmade Toledo on Tuesday to preview the second annual fest from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday in and around Handmade Toledo’s central city location at 1717 Adams St. “As things like electric vehicles come into play over the next three or four years, I think we are all going to have a sensibility for living in an ecologically more friendly manner and that is what we are here to celebrate,” Mr. Byers said.

Mr. Byers was joined by fellow Commissioner Tina Skeldon Wozniak and representatives from Dana Inc. and compostable and disposable product company Bio Futura, who worked to help plan the one-day event. First held in 2019, the festival was canceled in 2020 and 2021 because of the coronavirus pandemic. This year’s version is back at full strength, including live music, workshops, informational booths and food trucks, all based around the idea of promoting sustainability and environmentalism.

Booths and activities inside Handmade Toledo, a craft and gift shop featuring local artists, will be supplemented with a rock wall in the nearby UpTown Green park provided by Metroparks Toledo. Additionally, the Arts Commission is set to hold a sustainability-themed scavenger hunt around Adams Street.

For the board of commissioners, environmental sustainability has been a priority for more than a decade. Ms. Wozniak mentioned how a sustainability commission within the board was formed back in 2009 and how projects and initiatives on this topic in the city have only grown since then.

“EcoFest is a fun event, but it also teaches us valuable lessons about living greener,” Ms. Wozniak said.

In 2009, the commission was in the process of overseeing the building of the Huntington Center in downtown Toledo, and it took steps to ensure that the building would be a “green” one that met architectural standards of sustainability.

Ms. Wozniak said that in the ensuing years there was an increase in interest and support among citizens for green initiatives around the city, leading to the expansion of the formal sustainability commission. That is now a department of the board of commissioners.

“We only have one planet, and if we don’t protect our natural resources and don’t find ways to live healthy or have green businesses, we are going to miss the boat,” Ms. Wozniak said. “Our responsibility is to do the right thing now so that we can protect our resources for the future.”

As the venue for EcoFest, Handmade Toledo focuses the lens on how art can be used as a force for environmental education and change in the community.

Lindsay Akens, creative placemaking manager at the Arts Commission that is a sponsor of EcoFest, was present at the news conference Tuesday to draw attention to the work her organization is doing to promote these environmentally friendly ideals.

“We use art as a tool to make people aware of environmental issues and issues that connect very directly to what EcoFest is about,” Ms. Akens said. “This partnership just makes sense, and we are better together.”

Ms. Akens pointed out the “Reclamation Series” of murals as a visible way in which the Arts Commission is furthering this connection to the environment. The series, completed by local design firm Graphite Design + Build in partnership with the Arts Commission, features three nature-themed murals. One in the Adams Street corridor, and one in East Toledo have been finished. A third in the Junction neighborhood of central Toledo is in development.

The murals are meant to “reclaim” the space they are in by bringing a bit of nature and environmental ideas to areas of the city that do not have much in the way of greenery.

“Underserved neighborhoods don’t have as many trees, don’t have as much access to nature and might not feel as strong of a connection to the world around them,” Ms. Akens said. “If we can make a space beautiful and educate people on issues that are coming up but also celebrate what’s good about our community and how we can make things better, it is a really powerful thing. That is how art relates to sustainability.”

EcoFest is offered free of charge. Those looking to learn more about the event and other sustainability initiatives in the area can visit lucascountygreen.com.