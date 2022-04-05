2022 March Edness Winners Announced!

Santa Barbara Wildlife Care Network has received nearly thirty hummingbirds since the start of 2022, including Anna’s and Allen’s hummingbirds. Patient #288, an Anna’s hummingbird found in Santa Barbara, has been in care for over a month. This nestling was rescued after falling from its nest, but luckily had few health complications aside from mild dehydration. After spending its first two days at SBWCN in a warm incubator, this tiny chick was moved to a small enclosure where it received food and supportive care from the team. Anna's hummingbirds typically leave the nest after 20 days, so this patient was recently upgraded to a larger aviary to perfect its flying skills. It will remain in care until it is comfortably flying and feeding on its own.

SANTA BARBARA, CA ・ 6 DAYS AGO