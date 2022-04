SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. - The Cal Poly baseball team has earned its first national ranking in six years. Collegiate Baseball bumped Coach Larry Lee's Mustangs from the unranked to No. 17 on Monday, thanks to a 5-0 week with one win over Santa Clara and a four-game series sweep against Dixie State.

SAN LUIS OBISPO, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO