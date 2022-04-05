VIDEO: Bob Stefanowski announces running mate

BOSTON (CBS) – Republican Geoff Diehl has chosen a running mate in his campaign for Massachusetts governor. Diehl will be running alongside former state lawmaker Leah Cole Allen. Allen is a registered nurse who said she became interested in getting back into politics during the COVID pandemic. She has been outspoken against government mandates and has raised concerns about the impact of tax hikes and government spending. Diehl and Chris Doughty are the only two Republicans running so far with the primary set for September 6.

MASSACHUSETTS STATE ・ 16 DAYS AGO