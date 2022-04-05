ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Joliet, IL

Possible human remains found along Des Plaines River in Joliet

By Andy Koval
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJOLIET, Ill. — Possible human remains were discovered along the Des Plaines River in Joliet on Tuesday morning. Just before...

WSAZ

Human remains found in car removed from lake

FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - Human remains were found Friday in the car submerged in Dewey Lake, Floyd County Coroner Greg Nelson said. Those remains are being sent to Frankfort for an autopsy, Nelson said. Rescue crews from several agencies, including Kentucky State Police, spent much of Friday afternoon and...
FLOYD COUNTY, KY
KFVS12

Human remains found in rural Mt. Vernon, Ill.

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - The sheriff’s office is working to identify human remains found in rural Mount Vernon. According to Jefferson County Sheriff Jeff Bullard, two people out shed hunting, or looking for deer antlers, found the remains around 5 a.m. on Monday, March 21 in the area of Davidson and Memorial Drive.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, IL
NBC New York

Human Remains Found Near Hutchinson River Parkway in Bronx: Police

Badly decomposed human remains were found near a highway in the Bronx on Friday, according to police. The remains, possibly of a woman, were found near exit 3 on the northbound side of the Hutchinson River Parkway around 12:30 p.m. in Co-Op City, police said. Construction workers who were doing survey work in the area made the gruesome discovery.
BRONX, NY
Hot 104.7

Human Remains Found Inside Burned Camper in Northern Minnesota

Moose Lake, MN (KROC-AM News) - Human remains were found after flames were extinguished from an RV early Friday morning in Northern Minnesota. Carlton County Sheriff’s Office said that first responders responded to a fifth-wheel-type camper on fire near the Kalevala Township, about 10 miles northwest of Moose Lake, around 8:00 a.m.
MOOSE LAKE, MN
Metro News

Additional human remains found in Kanawha County

CLENDENIN, W.Va. — Detectives with the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Department found additional human remains Thursday near where a human skull was discovered last week. Investigators were back in the Twin Oaks area near Clendenin Thursday morning. A local resident discovered the skull last Friday. Investigators were dispatched to...
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
Wave 3

MetroSafe: Body found at park along Ohio River; police investigating

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro Police officials are investigating after a body was found at a park along the Ohio River on Tuesday afternoon. Calls came in around 12:53 p.m. for a body found at Eva Bandman Park along River Road, according to MetroSafe dispatchers. No other details were...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WAND TV

Human remains found near interstates in southern Illinois

MOUNT VERNON, Ill. (AP) — Illinois State Police are investigating human remains discovered in southern Illinois. The Southern Illinoisan reports the remains were found near Mount Vernon around 9 p.m. Monday. The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office says police received a call and located the remains on a roadway less than a mile west of Interstates 57 and 64.
MOUNT VERNON, IL
The Independent

Man and woman in their 80s found dead as police launch investigation

Police are investigating after the bodies of a man and a woman, both in their 80s, were found inside a house.Norfolk Police said officers were called by the ambulance service to an address in The Warren, Cromer, at 7.18pm on Monday.The force said the man and woman were both found unresponsive.Senior investigating officer Detective Inspector Chris Burgess said: “Our investigation is in its early stages; however, we believe that those involved are known to one another and we are not currently seeking anyone else in relation to this investigation.”“A police cordon is in place at the property and detectives will carry out further inquiries to establish the full circumstances leading up to this incident.”Police said next of kin have been informed.
Big Country News

Bone Fragments Found Along Selway River Identified as Jessie Ferrieri

GRANEGVILLE - According to the Idaho County Sheriff's Office, on May 21, 2018, a vehicle drove off the road into the Selway River in a remote area near the Paradise Guard Station. Six persons were in the vehicle and two were able to immediately make it out of the river safely. The bodies of two others were recovered in the weeks following the crash, leaving brothers Jessie and Raymond Ferrieri unaccounted for.
IDAHO COUNTY, ID
The Independent

Wisconsin doctor found dead near waterfall after being reported missing while on a hike

A 26-year-old doctor who was reported missing while on a hike in northern Wisconsin last week was found dead on Sunday, local authorities said.Kelsey Musgrove, a cardiothoracic surgery fellow at the University of Wisconsin, had been hiking through Potato River Falls in Iron County when she lost contact with family and friends on 26 March.After Dr Musgrove failed to return home to Middleton on 30 March, the Iron County Sheriff’s office was tapped by Middleton police to begin a search for the young doctor.The vehicle that the 26-year-old had parked in Potato River Falls lot was found by deputies, Sheriff...
