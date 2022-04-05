ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
6​ Things You Need To Know About Addison Rae’s New Boyfriend, Omer Fedi

By Maeve Browne
 4 days ago
Though Addison Rae Goes Homehas taken Snapchat by storm, the famous influencer has been spotted traveling the world with her beau Omer Fedi. The couple first confirmed their relationship via social media in August 2021.

The two created a buzz online this weekend after making their affectionate red carpet debut at the 64th Annual Grammy Awards. Addison showed up in a fitted white slip dress as a plus one to Omer, who was nominated for Song of The Year.

But who is Omer Fedi? The 22-year-old musician has led a short but eventful life. Here are six things you need to know about Addison's new man.

He is behind certified platinum hit songs.

Omer worked with Lil Nax X as a producer and songwriter on Montero (Call Me by Your Name). This certified platinum hit earned them this year's Grammy nomination. Other #1 songs his work is credited on include Mood by 24kGoldn and Iann Dior, and Stay by The Kid Laroi and Justin Bieber.

His dad is a renounded Israeli drummer.

His father Asher Fedi is a professional drummer. He has recorded more than 1,200 albums during his career as a musician. He established himself in Tel Aviv as a skilled studio drummer. Asher has over 25 years of experience and has worked with brands like Gucci and Zildjian. This explains where Omer gets inherited his knack for musical exploits.

He's not super active on social media at the moment.

Though in the past, Omer was more active online, at the time of publication he only has one post on his verified Instagram account — a picture of him and Addison walking the red carpet this weekend at the Grammys. He also doesn't have an official Twitter account.

He's friends with the artist behind the song 'Addison Rae.'

In 2020, the song Addison Rae by The Kid Laroi became a viral meme with almost 10 million views on Youtube. With lyrics with "I need a bad b*tch, Addison Rae", some could speculate there would be tensions between the two musicians. But Omer and The Kid Laroi are actually good friends and worked together on the song Mood.

Addison's mom loves him.

When the couple announced their relationship last fall, Addison Rae's mom voiced her support in a comment on Instagram. Sheri Easterling commented under a now deleted post about Omer "He's truly a wonderful amazing person and makes her soul shine. Love him. ❤️"

He played guitar for Machine Gun Kelly.

Before his red carpet debut, Omer could be found on stage with famous musicians like Machine Gun Kelly and Travis Barker playing shows to massive crowds. Omer first appeared with MGK during the artist's "lockdown sessions EP" and recently worked on his hit album Tickets To My Downfall.

