Sold-Out Coaches vs. Cancer Dinner hosted by University of Illinois Coach Brad Underwood, and special guests, Kansas Head Coach Bill Self and the legendary Illini Lon Kruger
Over 1,100 Supporters to join Underwood and Former University of Illinois Coaches Lon Kruger, Bill Self to Support the Charity's "Kickin' Cancer" Event. GORDYVILLE, Ill., April 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Cancer Society's University of Illinois Coaches vs. Cancer Dinner and Auction on Tuesday, April 12, 2022, has sold out....www.ontownmedia.com
