ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cancer

Sold-Out Coaches vs. Cancer Dinner hosted by University of Illinois Coach Brad Underwood, and special guests, Kansas Head Coach Bill Self and the legendary Illini Lon Kruger

By American Cancer Society in Illinois
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Over 1,100 Supporters to join Underwood and Former University of Illinois Coaches Lon Kruger, Bill Self to Support the Charity's "Kickin' Cancer" Event. GORDYVILLE, Ill., April 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Cancer Society's University of Illinois Coaches vs. Cancer Dinner and Auction on Tuesday, April 12, 2022, has sold out....

www.ontownmedia.com

Comments / 0

Related
saturdaytradition.com

Illinois basketball offers brother of Michigan State guard

Illinois basketball gave Cameron Christie, who is the brother of Michigan State’s Max Christie, a scholarship offer on Tuesday. The in-state product would be a great recruit for Brad Underwood’s 2023 class. Cameron Christie is listed as a 3-star recruit from Rolling Meadows High School in Rolling Meadows,...
ROLLING MEADOWS, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
State
Illinois State
The Spun

Jay Bilas Makes His Opinion On Hubert Davis Very Clear

There was a point in the Tar Heels’ season when very few people believed they would even make the NCAA Tournament. But, first-year head coach Hubert Davis and his North Carolina squad put those doubts to rest with an incredibly improbable National Championship run. Back-to-back 20+ point losses to...
COLLEGE SPORTS
Larry Brown Sports

Report: Steve Lavin set to land new head coaching job

Former UCLA and St. John’s head coach Steve Lavin is reportedly poised to take his first head coaching job in seven years. Lavin is in negotiations to become the new head coach at San Diego, according to Jon Rothstein of CBS Sports. Rothstein says the two sides are working on the final terms of an agreement, which could come soon.
SAN DIEGO, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bill Self
Person
Brad Underwood
WIBW

Following national title win, Jayhawks invited to return to Maui

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - After the team’s national title win on Monday night, the University of Kansas Jayhawks men’s basketball team has been invited to return to the Maui Invitational in November. The Maui Jim Maui Invitational announced on Tuesday, April 5, the 2023 field for the 40th...
TOPEKA, KS
WCIA

Illini fall to Illinois State 10-1

NORMAL (WCIA) — In a cold and wet night at Duffy Bass Field, Illinois baseball could never get going against Illinois State as the Redbirds ran away with the Tuesday matchup 10-1. Ryan Hampe had a good day at the plate going 2-3, with Champaign Central graduate Connor Milton adding an extra base hit off […]
NORMAL, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cancer Research#Cancer Dinner And Auction#Unc
College Football News

2022 Kansas State Football Schedule: 3 Things To Know

Kansas State football schedule 2022: What are the big games on the Kansas State schedule and what are 3 things to know?. Kansas State Football Schedule: Who do the Wildcats have to play on the road?. Not every Big 12 team gets the luxury of a home start like Kansas...
COLLEGE SPORTS
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

Holbrook, NY
9K+
Followers
12K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

OnSachem.com, powered by OnTownMedia.com, serves as the trusted hyperlocal source of news, viewpoints, information, events and more for the 85,000 residents that call Sachem home on Long Island, New York. OnSachem.com serves Farmingville, Holbrook, Holtsville, Lake Ronkonkoma, and the Sachem portion of Lake Grove.

 https://www.ontownmedia.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy