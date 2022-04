Curious passersby keep trying to peer into the windows of the restaurant opening on the prominent corner of Honolulu and Montrose Avenues in the north Glendale neighborhood of Montrose. Once home to ‘50s-style diner Rocky Cola Cafe, which opened in the late 1980s before closing in 2012, this space was vacant for years before Tom Christopoulos and his family began construction of their new restaurant, Gus & Andy’s Kitchen & Bar. After four years of build-out, Gus & Andy’s finally opened last week; since opening, it’s been so busy that the kitchen has been running out of food almost every day.

