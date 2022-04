The Ford E-Transit – an all-electric version of the ultra-popular Ford Transit – was revealed back in November 2020, and has since embarked on a number of customer pilot programs. The E-Transit entered production at the Ford Kansas City Assembly Plant last November and began shipping to U.S. customers in February, but the EV van is headed to many other places, including Mexico and Europe after Ford took 10,000 initial orders for the new model in America alone. Now, the automaker has announced that European Ford E-Transit production is officially underway as the very first EV van has rolled off the assembly line at the Ford Otosan Assembly Plant in Turkey after it secured over 5,000 orders for the new model in that region.

