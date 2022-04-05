ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hair Care

TikTok got me hooked on this heatless hair curler — and it's so easy to use

By Danielle Murphy
TODAY.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleShop TODAY is editorially independent. Our editors selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Items are sold by retailer, not TODAY. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn...

www.today.com

Comments / 11

Related
shefinds

3 Flirty Layered Haircuts For Women Over 50, According To A Hair Expert

As you age, it feels like the media gives so many rules and guidelines for hairstyles that you can and can’t do, what will and won’t age you. But at the end of the day, the best hairstyle is one that you feel good in and one that you can maintain. We’ve all made the mistake of choosing a hairstyle that we love on our favorite celebrity, but then we realize it takes hours of styling and lots of product to look the way we want. One great option for a versatile hairstyle you can have fun with is anything with lots of layers. It is also great for thinner or finer hair, which we often experience as we age. “Adding layers to build some weight to the hair would be the move for fine hair of different density, texture and condition.” Says Stacy Wells, owner of L’Esprit Academy. We asked beauty experts what layered styles they recommend you ask for the next time you visit the hair salon.
HAIR CARE
Well+Good

This Shampoo May Be Expensive, but It’s the Only Formula That Makes My Fine Hair Look Like I Just Left a Salon

Ok, let’s get this out of the way right up top: This shampoo isn’t cheap. “Splurge-worthy” is the preferred term you’ll see all the time when referring to pricier items. But that basically translates to: “this sh*t is expensive.” I definitely used to think, who would pay more than drugstore price for shampoo? It’s soap for your head! But then I actually tried a prestige shampoo brand, and I realized, OH. There’s a reason why the price tag is so different.
HAIR CARE
shefinds

The Anti-Aging Eyeliner Trick That Every Woman Should Be Trying To Instantly Look Younger

Eyeliner is one makeup item that more than other products has the ability to change the shape of your eye and consequently alter your overall appearance. Depending on the angle and shade of your wing or liner you can allow yourself to look older or younger, making it an excellent tool for creating an anti-aging effect. We spoke with Sébastien Tardif, celebrity makeup artist and Co-Founder of Veil Cosmetics to discover his best tip for achieving a youthful look with your eyeliner to make sure your makeup is doing the most to accentuate your best features.
MAKEUP
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Long Hair#Hair Oil#Hair Spray#Hair Product#Shop
shefinds

The One Styling Product Nobody Should Be Using In Their Hair Anymore–It Causes Fallout!

If you’ve ever experienced hair loss, you know how frustrating it can be, and what a toll it can take on your self confidence. Oftentimes hair loss is hard to treat because it takes time to get the root cause. Our skin and hair are both windows into our internal health, so hair loss is commonly a byproduct of things like nutritional deficiencies and stress. However, there are external factors that could be making it worse. One thing that can exacerbate hair loss and damage is using excessive heat and product on your hair. While it is ok to use hot tools generally speaking, if you are experiencing hair loss it may be a good idea to cut back on any heat when styling. But are there any tools that are worse than others? We asked hairstylists to weigh in.
HAIR CARE
InsideHook

What Happens to Your Body When You Don’t Shower for Five Straight Years?

Dr. James Hamblin is a self-professed “soap dodger,” which sounds like the sort of movement you’d learn about from a B-list movie star in an annoying GQ interview, but the 39-year-old physician knows his stuff. He’s a public health lecturer at Yale, a longtime contributor to The Atlantic and the author of two books on the intersection of health and hygiene.
SKIN CARE
shefinds

Experts Say To Avoid This Shampoo At All Costs—It Can Lead To Hair Fallout!

Hair loss and thinning can be caused by the natural effects of aging, the ways and (tight styles) we might wear our hair, stress and an unhealthy diet. If you’re experiencing hair fallout, it is vital to visit your dermatologist for personalized suggestions and treatments, but in the meantime, knowing what common shampoo ingredients might exacerbate these conditions could be helpful to keep in mind.
HAIR CARE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
TikTok
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Hair Care
shefinds

Experts Say These Are The Worst Hairstyles For Thin, Fine And Aging Hair

While there are plenty of hairstyles out there that can conceal and tone down hair thinning, loss and fine locks, there are also ones that can hightlight the problem or draw attention to these aspects. Some cuts may point out a receding hairline, split ends, brittle tresses and other common issues without your noticing. We checked in with Ghanima Abdullah, hair expert and cosmetologist at The Right Hairstyles and Melissa Gilbert, aesthetician at Fantastic Services for tips regarding aging hair and what 3 styles might draw the eye to thin hair more than others. Read on for cuts to avoid, and suggestions for concealing these hair related problems instead.
HAIR CARE
Vogue

This Short Hairstyle Is Gearing Up To Be The Year’s Hottest Haircut

It is a truth universally acknowledged that, right now, the bob is the hottest hair trend in the world. Bubbling away for the past couple of years, demand for the cut shows no signs of abating, with myriad iterations battling it out for the title of style du jour. We see it at fashion month; on Instagram, or just on stylish women we pass on the street. And its owner almost invariably emanates low-key cool – such is the power of the bob.
HAIR CARE
shefinds

How To Treat Hair Thinning With Natural Remedies, According To Experts

Thinning hair and fallout may be a natural experience that comes with age but that doesn’t mean you have to sit idly by and watch as your strands slowly depart from your scalp. While there are some well-known treatments for hair loss like minoxidil, you may be intrigued by more natural solutions that can help to gently promote new hair growth from home without the use of chemicals.
HAIR CARE
The Kitchn

I Love This $2 Condiment So Much, I Started Buying a Few Jars at a Time

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. I’d say I have a condiment problem (because I do have oh-so many), but I actually use them all — so it’s more like I have condiment opportunities! And there’s one jar that I’ve been reaching for on repeat lately. It’s sweet yet tart, it goes incredibly well with cheese (of all types and in many forms), and it’s a great complement to cooked proteins and spicy dishes. Say hello to Major Grey’s Chutney.
FOOD & DRINKS
The Kitchn

I Put a Ball of Aluminum Foil in My Dishwasher — What Happened Next Was Amazing

Say what you will about social media (and, trust me, I have just as much to say as anyone), but it’s surprising how many cleaning and organizing tips and tricks I’ve learned from TikTok and Instagram. Whether its a powdered Tide and hot water concoction for cleaning just about everything or organizing hacks for better storage, these platforms are full of inspiration. Just when you think you’ve learned it all, something new comes up in your feed.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS

Comments / 0

Community Policy