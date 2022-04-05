ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Liverpool put one foot in Champions League semi-finals after Luis Diaz downs Benfica

By Mark Critchley
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26EFYV_0f0MAIE100

Liverpool successfully navigated this first of four matches that could decide their hopes of an unprecedented quadruple, even though it briefly threatened to be an archetypal game of two halves. Luis Diaz ’s late goal and some timely second-half substitutions broke Benfica ’s second half resurgence at the Estadio da Luz to secure a win that was deserved on the overall balance of play.

As it is, Jurgen Klopp’s team will go into the second leg of this Champions League quarter-final with a comfortable though not entirely commanding two-goal advantage to protect, with Diaz adding to strikes by Ibrahima Konate and Sadio Mane during a one-sided first half. It would be a mixed night for Konate, though, whose mistake led to Darwin Nunez’s reply.

It said everything about the delicate balancing act that Klopp has to strike over these next few weeks that, in those moments when Benfica’s backs were up, Mohamed Salah was sacrificed as part of a triple substitution on the hour mark. Mane was also replaced but those changes steadied the ship and earned both some rest before Sunday’s trip to Manchester City.

One foot in the semi-finals? Perhaps. Diaz’s late contribution on his return to Portugal probably makes Klopp’s selections for next week’s second leg somewhat easier, potentially allowing others to be rested before that FA Cup semi-final. It was an important goal, scored after rounding goalkeeper Odysseus Vlachodimos, and crafted by a surging run through midfield by the excellent Naby Keita.

In a week when Liverpool’s non-fungible token made a less than impressive debut, Keita, Fabinho and Thiago started together as a midfield three for the first time and it is fair to say this NFT launch was more successful. Keita had an immediate impact on proceedings, linking play on the edge of the box and turning up late in it as Liverpool made a flying start full of attempts on goal.

Thousands of travelling supporters were left queuing outside during those opening stages and missed how Keita, Mane and Mohamed Salah could have scored three between them. Benfica were countering at speed, which contributed to a febrile atmosphere even without all the fans inside. Yet given the volume of chances Liverpool were creating, it felt inevitable that the Estadio da Luz would soon be silenced.

It came from a corner, swung in from the left by Andy Robertson, then headed in at the far post by Konate for his first Liverpool goal. The centre-half, trusted ahead of Joel Matip, may have only been on Merseyside less than a year but is already used to rising above Everton, and lost the Benfica winger by the same name before converting at close range. It was a devastatingly simple goal to score and a poor one to concede.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fza5A_0f0MAIE100

The tempo, unrelenting before the goal, still refused to let up. Liverpool kept pushing, while Benfica were making the most of some heroics by their goalkeeper Odysseus Vlachodimos by threatening in brief moments. One corner passed perilously through the Liverpool box after Nicolas Otamendi had narrowly failed to make a connection. Yet a minute later, Liverpool had made good on their dominance and doubled their lead in style.

It is hard to say which was better. Alexander-Arnold’s magnificent switch of play which ended a midfield battle in an instant, or Luis Diaz’s diving header back across goal which left Mane with a simple tap-in. Benfica’s attention was pulled from the halfway line, to the left-hand side and then to the right the space of a few seconds, in a classic Klopp counter-attack that should have put this tie to bed. That it did not is to the credit of Nelson Verissimo’s side.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1AhgAa_0f0MAIE100

Benfica were offered a route back into the contest by Konate’s error at the very start of the second half and ensured they would take it. The scorer of Liverpool’s opening goal had misjudged Rafa Silva’s low cross, allowing it to run under his feet and find Nunez. One of the most sought after strikers in Europe was not going to miss from six yards out, yet still finished emphatically past a helpless Alisson.

Liverpool needed to take their medicine, recover and control proceedings as they had before the break but the Estadio da Luz was bouncing. Nunez was beginning to find the ball with greater regularity too, seeing a shot from distance and header straying off-target, but Alisson was forced into a vital, parried save by Everton shortly after, with Fabinho cleaning up the afters. Immediately, Klopp made that triple substitution.

The changes helped and Benfica’s momentum was broken. Nunez briefly believed he had exposed Liverpool’s high line and wanted a penalty for pull by Virgil van Dijk, though had strayed offside. Other than that, though, and a Van Dijk air-kick on his own halfway line, the resistance was quelled, leaving Keita and Diaz to expose the gaps left by their increasingly desperate opponents and make Liverpool heavy favourites to progress.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Everton vs Manchester United prediction: How will Premier League fixture play out today?

Both sides badly need the points and one could end the weekend with a grim feeling that they’ll be outside the elite next season, albeit different contexts of what elite represents for both Everton and Manchester United right now.The Toffees are desperate for points to beat the drop and avoid the relegation zone, but they have just a one-point buffer at the bottom of the Premier League. At the other end, Man United want to get back into the Champions League but are three points and places off the pace of the top four, following a run of one win...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Liverpool have few weaknesses for Man City to exploit, admits Pep Guardiola

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola admits there are few weaknesses in the Liverpool side for his team to exploit.The champions host the Reds on Sunday having seen their lead at the top of the Premier League cut to a single point by Jurgen Klopp’s in-form outfit.City – albeit having played more games – led by 14 points at one stage but Liverpool, on a 10-game winning run, have been relentless in their pursuit and Guardiola is well aware of their strengths.Guardiola said: “In the times we’ve played against them (there) are always many games during the game, many decisions, many...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Blackburn Rovers vs Blackpool LIVE: Championship team news, line-ups and more

Follow live coverage as Blackburn Rovers face Blackpool in the Championship today.English football's second tier is one of the most-watched leagues in Europe with a relentless fixture schedule and the prize of a place in the Premier League on offer combining to make it one of the most dramatic and exciting competitions in world football.Fulham were relegated from the top tier in 2021 but return refreshed and hopeful of making it back and equally Sheffield United no doubt enjoyed their spell in the Premier League too and are also keen to return.West Bromwich Albion know what it takes to earn promotion from the Championship and will again be one of the favourites to do it again with one of the best squads in the division.It isn't all about the battle for promotion, either, with Hull City, Peterborough and play-off winners Blackpool hoping their ascensions from League One aren't short-lived as they battle to avoid the drop at the bottom.We will bring you all the action and updates from today's game in the live blog below:
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rafa Silva
Person
Jurgen Klopp
Person
Mohamed Salah
Person
Alisson
The Independent

Chris Wood chasing two more wins to keep Newcastle safe from the drop

Match-winner Chris Wood is targeting two more wins to end Newcastle’s fight for Premier League survival.Friday night’s 1-0 victory over Wolves at St James’ Park left the Magpies 10 points clear of the relegation zone with time running out fast for the teams below them, but head coach Eddie Howe was swift to insist afterwards that their worries are far from over.However Wood, whose 72nd-minute penalty paid off another instalment of the £25million the club invested in his services in January, is confident two more wins will compete the job. And with Leicester and Crystal Palace due on Tyneside inside...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Brendan Rodgers: I won’t put pressure on areas needing improvement at Leicester

Leicester boss Brendan Rodgers said he knows where his squad needs improving but does not want to “put pressure” on the Premier League club.Rodgers has been without a long list of key players for large chunks of the season and revealed earlier this year that the squad was ready for a “healthy shake-up”.He said: “I know where we would want to strengthen, if it’s possible to do that. I think it’s just natural. I don’t think it’s anything earth-shattering.“Any squad that’s going to develop and improve and grow, you need to have a number of additions in there that can...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Thomas Frank doesn’t expect West Ham to be distracted for Brentford contest

Brentford boss Thomas Frank has dismissed suggestions West Ham will be distracted by their European escapades during Sunday’s London derby.The Hammers travel across the capital to take on the Bees in the middle of a two-legged Europa League quarter-final with Lyon.David Moyes’ men have work to do in France next week following Thursday evening’s 1-1 at London Stadium, with a possible last-four tie against Spanish giants Barcelona a potential reward.Frank insists the opposition’s additional commitments will have minimal impact as Brentford go in search of a memorable Premier League double.“Every game is an opportunity,” said the Dane, whose side won...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Everton vs Manchester United LIVE: Premier League result, final score and reaction today

Everton are taking on Manchester United today in a crucial match at both ends of the Premier League table. Frank Lampard’s Everton are in dire straits after losing to relegation rivals Burnley in midweek and are now only one point above the Clarets and the drop zone. They now embark on a tough run of fixtures and will need every ounce of home support to overcome United at Goodison and get their survival bid back on track.United come into the game still clinging on to faint hope of finishing in the top four after Arsenal were stunned by Crystal Palace at the start of the week. United are seventh, however, three points behind both north London clubs have played the same number of games as Spurs and one more than Arsenal, and they require consistent run of results to get themselves back into the mix.Follow all the latest updates from Everton vs Manchester United below:
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Liverpool#Benfica
The Independent

Max Verstappen bemoans ‘all over the place’ weekend for Red Bull after Australian Grand Prix qualifying

Max Verstappen says his Red Bull car has been “all over the place” at the Albert Park circuit in Melbourne ahead of Formula 1’s Australian Grand Prix, despite qualifying second the grid for Sunday morning’s race.The world champion managed to beat team-mate Sergio Perez to be best of the rest behind pacesetter Charles Leclerc, whose best time in his Ferrari was just under three tenths-of-a-second faster than the pair of Red Bulls. The team’s double retirement at the beginning of the season in Bahrain means Verstappen is currently 20 points behind Leclerc in the standings, and could do with beating...
MOTORSPORTS
The Independent

Dwight McNeil could ‘slot into any team in the Premier League’, insists Burnley boss Sean Dyche

Burnley boss Sean Dyche has spoken of the confidence he has in Dwight McNeil as he described the winger as a player who could “slot into any team in the Premier League”.While McNeil has scored seven goals and provided 17 assists in the English top flight since making his debut in 2018, the figures are none and one for this season in 29 appearances.When asked about that current form at a press conference ahead of Sunday’s trip to Norwich, Dyche, who took the 22-year-old out of the starting line-up for the 3-2 victory over Everton on Wednesday, said: “He’ll come...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

F1 qualifying LIVE: Australian Grand Prix results as Charles Leclerc beats Max Verstappen to pole position

Charles Leclerc took a dramatic pole position at the Australian Grand Prix, his second pole of the seasonLeclerc leads the drivers’ standings after two races, with victory at the season-opening Bahrain Grand Prix followed by a second-place finish behind reigning world champion Max Verstappen in Saudi Arabia and the Ferrari driver is now well positioned to extend that advantage at Melbourne’s Albert Park street circuit.Verstappen took second place in qualifying behind his rival, with the other Red Bull of Sergio Perez in third, Lando Norris an impressive fourth in the McLaren and Lewis Hamilton in fifth - out-qualifying his Mercedes teammate George Russell. The second Ferrari of Carlos Sainz is down in ninth.There were multiple crashes during qualifying with Nicholas Latifi and Lance Stroll coming together to cause a red flag in Q1 and Fernando Alonso’s Alpine heading into the barrier, which led to another stoppage and delay in Q3.Follow all the latest reaction from qualifying below:
MOTORSPORTS
The Independent

Fernando Alonso left dejected after crash ruins ‘best weekend in years’ at Australian Grand Prix

Fernando Alonso was dejected after qualifying for the Formula 1 Australian Grand Prix on Saturday morning in Melbourne, where a hydraulics failure caused a crash which cost him a shot at a first pole position in almost a decade.The Alpine team have been midfield runners since Alonso returned to the sport at the beginning of the 2021 campaign following a two-year sabbatical, and seemed to have slotted into the a similar position in the running order at the start of this season, despite F1’s biggest regulation change in a generation bumping some teams up the grid while others have dropped...
MOTORSPORTS
The Independent

The Independent

592K+
Followers
189K+
Post
260M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy