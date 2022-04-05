Garth Brooks to Welcome Friends in Low Places to Fancy New Nashville Bar

Click here to read the full article.

Garth Brooks insisted someone bring him two boozy rum drinks — “One for each hand!” — in his 1998 drinking anthem “Two Piña Coladas.” Now he’s building his own Nashville bar for his friends in low places to knock ’em back.

On Tuesday, the country singer announced plans for a “new entertainment concept” in the heart of Nashville’s Lower Broadway honky-tonk district. Brooks’ bar will sit at 411 Broadway, the former home of the sleek Downtown Sporting Club and, before that, the drink-up-and-be-somebody dive Paradise Park. It’ll also sit adjacent to Ernest Tubb’s Record Shop at 417 Broadway — at least until the historic music store closes its doors in the spring.

“We feel very lucky to have the chance to be part of Lower Broad, which is arguably THE hottest spot in the country,” the “Dive Bar” singer said in a statement. “The goal is a classic honky-tonk that welcomes all and encourages love and kindness while playing the greatest music in the world in the home of Country Music!”

According to a release, additional details about the venture “regarding the concept and its opening” will be shared later.

With his announcement, Brooks — who’s enlisted Nashville’s Strategic Hospitality to operate the space — becomes the latest in a seemingly never-ending stream of country stars opening bars in Nashville. In January, Eric Church revealed his plans to open a six-story entertainment mecca downtown. Florida Georgia Line, Alan Jackson, Luke Bryan, Jason Aldean, John Rich, Dierks Bentley, and Blake Shelton already have branded bro bars in the entertainment district, with Miranda Lambert the sole woman with her own club. On Sunday, the Grammy-nominated singer skipped the awards ceremonies in Las Vegas to give a surprise performance onstage at her bar.

Brooks, known for hits like “Friends in Low Places” and “Longneck Bottle,” will bring his Stadium Tour to Nashville for two shows later this month: He’s set to play April 15 and 16 at Nissan Stadium.