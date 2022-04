A new H-E-B under construction next to the existing 651 S. Walnut Ave., New Braunfels, store will soon open to customers and take the place of the existing grocery store. Originally opened in 1994, the store was the first H-E-B location to open in the city, said Katy Segler, a top store leader for the New Braunfels H-E-B. The roughly 76,000-square-foot grocery store was later joined by two additional stores located on FM 306 and Hwy. 46 that were built to accommodate the growing population. Both stores have larger footprints than the first location.

NEW BRAUNFELS, TX ・ 15 DAYS AGO