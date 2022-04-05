ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

Biden administration expected to extend student loan pause this week

By Hanna Trudo, The Hill via Nexstar Media Wire, Alex Gangitano
 2 days ago

( The Hill ) – The Biden administration is expected to announce another extension to the student loan pause this week, multiple sources told The Hill.

The announcement could come as soon as Wednesday and would extend the moratorium on federal student loan payments and interest accrual past the current May 1 expiration date. The pause is expected to last through Aug. 31, a person familiar with the plan tells the Associated Press.

President Biden is facing pressure by a growing number of Democrats to continue the freeze for several more months, with nearly 100 lawmakers across both chambers citing inflation as justification.

The measure was first put in place during the pandemic as a way to offer relief to those struggling. While it’s unclear when the new extension would end, Biden has faced calls to allow borrowers to pause payments until after the midterms.

The president last extended the suspension in December. Loan payments were first put on hold in March 2020 under former President Trump and have since been extended five times.

The White House and Department of Education did not immediately respond to The Hill’s request for comment.

Whether Biden will act to forgive $10,000 in federal student loans per borrower is a looming question after he supported forgiving at least that much in the 2020 campaign. Progressives and activists pushed for more time to pay back debt publicly and privately this week and are seeking cancellation of an even larger sum.

Advocates and other Democrats, including Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.), have pressed for $50,000 per person or to cancel debt entirely.

A year ago, Biden requested a memo from the Department of Education to determine his authority to forgive student debt through executive action. Since then, the administration has not publicly announced if the memo is complete.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki on Friday said a decision on the student loan pause needs to be made before May. She said the administration will “factor the impacts of economic data on ranges of groups of people, including students.”

Last month, White House chief of staff Ron Klain also signaled that the White House would extend the freeze. The Biden administration reportedly told companies in recent weeks to not send out notices about student loan payments resuming.

Amie Parnes and the Associated Press contributed to this report.

Fortune

Biden’s student loan forgiveness climbs to $16 billion—here’s who gets it

A little more than a year in office, President Joe Biden has canceled approximately $16 billion in federal student loan debt. While he campaigned on canceling up to $10,000 in debt per borrower, the rounds of cancellations he's announced so far have been for targeted groups, including borrowers with disabilities, those students who were defrauded by their institutions, and people who work in public service.
The Independent

Biden hits back at Matt Gaetz over Ukraine questions: ‘What the hell do you think we’ve done?’

President Joe Biden had some sharp words for Florida Representative Matt Gaetz, after the Republican tore into US Secretary of Defence, Lloyd Austin, during a hearing in Congress and criticised the US response to the Ukraine crisis.The president recounted the story a day later, addressing a national union conference on Wednesday."[Secretary Austin] basically looked at him and said, 'What the hell do you think we've done? Why do you think they're able to fight? We've trained them and we've given them weapons. That's what's happening.'"The Florida Republican hammered Mr Austin during a budget hearing before the House Armed Services...
CBS Pittsburgh

Biden Administration Expands Public Service Loan Forgiveness Program To Aid More Borrowers

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Some important changes in the federal student loan forgiveness program could benefit tens of thousands of people. As money editor Jon Delano reports, the Biden administration is trying to help students out while awaiting authority to fulfill a campaign promise. President Joe Biden campaigned to cancel the first $10,000 of every student college loan. But so far, Congress has not gone along. So, the president has used existing authority to cancel about $15 billion worth of debt, and now he's trying to cancel another $6.2 billion in student loans. "I had my student loans in graduate school and some parent loans...
WHEC TV-10

Pause on federal student loan payments to expire May 1

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — If you're one of the millions of Americans who has been deferring your federal student loan payments during the pandemic, you may have to start repaying again soon. President Joe Biden's third extension of the pause on student loan repayments expires on May 1.
Fox 21 News brings you the latest breaking updates and severe coverage from the Colorado Springs area on fox21.com.

